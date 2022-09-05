Best way to get Rare Flowers in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur, one of the best survival sandbox games, was released on June 12 this year, the exact date ARK 2 was revealed. To survive in ARK Fjordur, players must farm, tame dinos, collect resources, fight dangerous animals, build bases, craft weapons and tools, meet basic needs, and survive extreme weather.

ARK Fjordur is the twelfth DLC map in the ARK: Survival Evolved franchise. It introduced four new creatures: Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir.

Users will have to defeat seven mini-bosses and the final boss, Fenrisulfr, throughout the game. The plot of ARK Fjordur is based on Norse mythology, and it has various creatures and locations which directly come from Norse mythology.

Obtain Rare Flowers in ARK Fjordur

The Rare Flower is another essential crafting material in ARK Fjordur. The name says it all, as they are one of the rarest resources in the game.

These flowers are needed to craft Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and cook Exceptional Kibble, Battle Tartare, and Mindwipe Tonic. Rare Flowers are also used to tame the Lystrosaurus, Moschops, Microraptor, and Giant Bee.

Eating a Rare Flower will have similar effects as Pheromone Dart or Ammonite on gamers. It will immediately make all nearby dinos attack players, including passive creatures.

Only a few creatures like Quetzals don't get affected by this. The side-effect of Rare Flowers makes them extremely helpful in quickly attracting a lot of dinos during genocides and round-ups.

Rare Flowers have a discrete blue color in the icon but can be harvested from red, white, or blue-colored plants. Most of the time, these plants will give berries and other resources only a few times users will luckily get a few Rare Flowers.

These plants can be seen in snowy or rocky mountain tops and swamps. In the swamp, flowers can be harvested from cattails along the shores and curly dark brown nettle-like plants.

As gamers can see, there are various ways to get Rare Flowers in Fjordur. Here is how to get lots of Rare Flowers faster.

Rare Flowers at mountain

In this method, players must reach the coordinates 65.7, 07.4 in the mountainous area of Vardiland. There, they will see a bunch of rune stones forming in the shape of a circle.

Just around the rune stones, users will find lots of pink and light blue Rare Flowers blooming straight off the ground. They can just pick it up with their bare hands.

This is probably the easiest way to get Rare Flowers in Fjordur. Similar rune stones can also be found at 13.4, 63.8 north of Vannaland and 19.4, 77.3 at the edge of the Redwoods in Vannaland.

Gamers can just break the flowers with their bare hands or use tames like Argy, Trike, Stego, Bronto, or Terizino. Therizinos can use their secondary harvesting attack to get a lot of Rare Flowers.

Moschops specialize in gathering Rare Flowers, but readers will have to bring some guardian dinos.

