ARK Fjordur's best locations to get Plant X and Plant Y seeds

ARK Fjordur is the 12th DLC map in the ARK: Survival Evolved series, one of the most acclaimed survival sandbox video games on the market. It was initially released as a mod map, but due to its mass popularity, Studio Wildcard decided to re-release ARK Fjordur as an official DLC map.

The plot of the game is based on Norse mythology. It has several references to that effect, including locations such as Asgard, Jotunheim, and creatures like Skoll and Hati. The map consists of frosty mountain peaks, deep seas, hollow caves, ancient ruins, medieval castles, and dense jungles.

Best locations to get Plant X and Plant Y seeds in ARK Fjordur

Plant X seed

Plant X seed pod at Midgard (Image via ARK: Survival Guide/YouTube)

Plant X is one of nature's greatest defense mechanisms in the game. It requires a large crop plot, fertilizer, and water, and takes about 12-13 days to grow. These dangerous-looking plants shoot poisonous spores toward anyone they perceive as a threat. The poison renders its targets blind and slow, not much unlike Dilophosaur venom, and it also raises their topor. The usefulness of these plants makes Plant X seeds a rare resource.

Players will have to head to the swamp island of Midgard in the western part of the ARK Fjordur map. Near the Swamp Castle of Midgard, there is a Plant X seed pod that usually spawns around 39.8, 07.0 area. At 44.4, 07.3, there is a little hut slap bang in the middle of the island. This is another great Plant X seed pod spawning location.

Players can also find several Plant X seed pods scattered around the swamp area of Midgard; they just have to stay as far away from the sea shore as possible.

Plant Y seed

Plant Y seeds location in ARK Fjordur (Image via Lucky Shot/YouTube)

Plant Y is another useful plant in ARK Fjordur, and is also very rare to find. Having similar utilities to Plant X, Plant Y requires a large crop plot, fertilizer, and water, and takes about 12-13 days to grow. Unlike Plant X seeds, Plant Y seeds can be collected from a variety of plants.

Plant Y is weaponized and can be integrated into any defensive mechanism. It produces Plant Y traps that can immobilize any human target or a small creature. Consumption of Plant Y seeds will drain the hunger meter of any human.

To obtain Plant Yseeds, players have to reach the location 44.7, 33.2 in the middle of the ocean between Vardiland and Vannaland. Diving straight down from there, players will find a portal at 46.4, 34.9, which will lead them to a completely different dimension. Players will notice plenty of pink corals in that area; harvesting them will give them Plant Y seeds.

56.2, 79.5, at the bottom of Vannaland, is another great location to collect Plant Y seeds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

