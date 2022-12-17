5 best racing games coming up in 2023

Racing games are some of the most celebrated genres in the industry. They come in many formats, from open-world racing simulation titles with precision driving mechanics to adrenaline-pumping arcade racing entries. Apart from these, fans have also lauded story-driven titles like Need for Speed editions.

The year has surely ended on a high note for speed fanatics with the release of Need for Speed Unbound. Let’s look at more racing games that will surely leave you on a high in 2023.

A look at five exciting racing games coming in 2023

1) KartRider: Drift

Releasing on: January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, iOS, Xbox One, Android, and Microsoft Windows

The Kart Racer series is a bunch of fun arcade racing games, all about drifts and thrills. The Kart Racer game is enjoyed by over 300 million people worldwide, and as soon as 2023 hits, fans will be getting their first ever free-to-play, cross-platform kart racing game in KartRider: Drift.

KartRider: Drift @KartRiderDrift

Pre-register now: We’re less than 1 month away from the KartRider: Drift Preseason!! Be sure to Preregister and stay up to date on all things KartRider: Drift! #KartRiderDrift Pre-register now: bit.ly/3BuJeBz We’re less than 1 month away from the KartRider: Drift Preseason!! Be sure to Preregister and stay up to date on all things KartRider: Drift! #KartRiderDriftPre-register now: bit.ly/3BuJeBz https://t.co/8SClbtAnut

So, bring along a gang and get ready to compete across a plethora of super-addictive race tracks.

2) Disney Speedstorm

Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

2023 (TBA) Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S

Disney Speedstorm is a highly-anticipated arcade car racing battle game where players can take on the role of iconic cartoon characters in the Disney universe and compete across dazzling race circuits inspired by Pixar art.

Each Disney character will have their own unique combat skills. Furthermore, players will have a wide range of customizable options to optimize their favorite Disney characters for their upcoming battles.

At its core, Disney Speedrun is a family-friendly, fast-paced arcade racing game, which is more about boosts, power-ups, crashes, and burns than precision driving. So far, there has been no confirmed release date for Disney Speedrun, but expect it to arrive sometime in 2023.

3) Forza Motorsport

Releasing on: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows

When it comes to precision driving, the Forza Motorsport series is at its finest among all racing games. As a spin-off of the Forza Horizon series, creators Playground Games have churned out seven Forza Motorsport editions.

Forza Motorsport @ForzaMotorsport

New simulation details add further depth, drama, and dynamics to the racing experience in



The new game will feature our all-new dynamic time of day system, which like weather, will be available on all tracks. VerifiedNew simulation details add further depth, drama, and dynamics to the racing experience in #ForzaMotorsport The new game will feature our all-new dynamic time of day system, which like weather, will be available on all tracks. VerifiedNew simulation details add further depth, drama, and dynamics to the racing experience in #ForzaMotorsport.The new game will feature our all-new dynamic time of day system, which like weather, will be available on all tracks. https://t.co/WuxAMNbH4e

The legendary Forza Motorsport franchise is coming back with a brand new reboot, and it's definitely one of the most anticipated racing games for 2023.

As usual with any Forza racing game, you can expect plenty of races, a mammoth collection of cars, and possibly yet another next-gen driving experience.

4) Trackmania

Releasing on: Early 2023

Early 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Luna

Trackmania is Ubisoft’s free-to-play arcade racing franchise, first released exclusively in July 2020 for PC. Recently, developers Ubisoft Nadeo confirmed another compelling remake of TrackMania Nations, including cross-play and cross-progression. The title is touted to arrive in early 2023.

5) Stuntfest: World Tour

Release date: 2023 (TBA)

2023 (TBA) Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Stuntfest: World Tour is a unique upcoming racing title that delivers high-speed action and incorporates up to 18 other players. The game will surely test one’s ability to be consistent and composed for a significant duration of time across heart-pulsating racing tracks.

It’s a destructive stunt royal racing game with no place for naïve racers as competitors will bounce, wreck, and bump into one another to attain victory.

So, which of these racing games are you looking forward to playing the most?

