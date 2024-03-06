Pokemon GO's recent setting tweak significantly improves in-game experience

Pokemon GO players can enjoy the Native Refresh Rate feature by tweaking an in-game setting. For the longest time, this title has been one of the most popular augmented reality games available for mobile devices. Whether you play it on a smartphone or a tablet, having a smooth gameplay experience is of paramount importance.

Since its initial release, Niantic has pushed a lot of game-changing updates for the title. Even though the game is often ridden with bugs and glitches, the folks at Niantic do work hard on it, even though it's almost a decade old.

What is the Native Refresh Rate feature in Pokemon GO?

Niantic's mobile game on a phone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

People who play Pokemon GO regularly know how to optimize the game to get the best performance on their mobile devices. However, there is one setting in the game that has slipped under the radar, and that is the Native Refresh Rate feature.

Enabling this feature in the title will allow players to enjoy smoother visuals, which will improve their daily gameplay experience. You can see and feel a huge difference in the way the game runs on your device once you toggle this setting on.

However, there is one drawback to enabling this refresh rate, and that is a faster drainage of your device’s battery. Since the game will be running at your phone’s refresh rate, it will use more energy.

As a result, enabling the Native Refresh Rate feature in Pokemon GO will drain your phone’s battery much faster.

How to turn on the Native Refresh Rate feature in Pokemon GO

Follow these steps (Image via Niantic)

You can follow these simple steps to activate Native Refresh Rate in the game:

Tap the Poke Ball icon on the main game screen.

Click on on Settings.

Go to Advanced Settings.

Under Advanced Settings, tap on the Native Refresh Rate toggle.

This will enable the feature, and you will instantly see a major difference in your gameplay experience. Not only will the game run smoother, but the visuals will also look more polished and appealing. All the animations will run according to your device’s screen refresh rate.

Mobile devices have come a long way since the launch of Niantic's augmented reality title, and they will keep getting smarter and more powerful as time passes.

With a refreshing gameplay experience, you might want to participate in some new events that came with Pokemon GO World of Wonders.