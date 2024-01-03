5 ways Pokemon is moving away from catching and battling

The Pokemon franchise began with a very simple premise: catch Pocket Monsters, train them through battle, evolve them, and collect them all. While this remains the core philosophy of the main series of games, the minds behind the franchise seem to be repeating their willingness to expand into spaces that go well beyond the core loop of catching and battling creatures.

Whether it's new spin-off games, animated projects, or simply approaching the greater universe from new narrative angles, Pokemon is clearly making an effort to bring in new fans without relying on the catching/battling loop. Observers only need to look at some of the developments of 2023/2024 for a bit of confirmation on the subject.

5 signs that the Pokemon franchise is moving away from catching and battling

1) Several new animated projects

The new Concierge series centers on Pocket Monsters in a different light (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

2023 was a huge year for Pokemon animations, from the Horizons anime to the Concierge stop-motion Netflix series. Animated properties like Concierge, Paldean Winds, and Path to the Peak have trended much more toward journeys of self-discovery and personal growth compared to many of the action-packed projects of the past.

This isn't to say that battling and catching creatures has completely gone by the wayside (there's plenty in Horizons and elements in Paldean Winds/Path to the Peak). However, it seems as though a greater focus is being emphasized on personal stories within the world of Pocket Monsters.

2) The arrival of apps Like Pokemon Sleep

New mobile apps like Sleep have focused on a user's well-being (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although there are more than a few Pocket Monster apps that can meet fans' collection and battling needs, the long-awaited arrival of Pokemon Sleep has shown the potential for the franchise to break into everyday user routines. The app still allows players to catch creatures but does so in a new way by setting sleep goals and monitoring a fan's progress.

With applications like this, the Pocket Monsters universe is slowly but surely working its way into everyday life beyond sitting down and playing the core series games.

3) Continued development of spin-offs like Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu Returns is a Nintendo Switch sequel to the sleuthing 3DS original (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Detective Pikachu Returns received criticism from fans, the fact that it was released in general signifies a continued attempt at broadening the franchise. 2016's Detective Pikachu title brought the fictional universe in a very intriguing new direction by drawing players into a mystery-laden story, one of which even received a film adaptation in 2019.

Despite the Detective Pikachu games not exactly blowing the doors off when it comes to popularity, the fact that the series and other spin-offs like the Snap titles haven't been discarded indicates that the minds behind Pocket Monsters want to keep pushing boundaries beyond wanton collection and battling.

4) Continued brand collaborations

A Dragonite-themed hoodie from the upcoming Fendi/Fragment merch collaboration (Image via The Pokemon Company/Fendi/Fragment)

From Santa Cruz Skateboards to Tiffany Jewelry Co. to Fendi and Fragment luxury apparel/streetwear, the Pokemon franchise continues its collaborative efforts to bring everyone's beloved Pocket Monsters to the world as something more than creatures to catch and battle in the digital space.

Although the franchise has been known for its merchandising since its earliest days, recent forays into the fashion space, in particular, have proven fruitful. Some individuals who have never watched an episode of the animated projects or played one of the games can now be seen rocking Pocket Monsters-themed merchandise during their day.

5) The rise of similar titles may force a change

Inspired games like Cassette Beasts may lead to more out-of-the-box thinking in 2024 (Image via Bytten Studio)

It's no secret that several indie developers have been trying their hand at the Pocket Monsters formula recently, leading to an entire Creature Collector section cropping up on digital storefronts like Steam. Although each game offers its unique twist on the catching and battling formula, the prevalence of these indie titles may be part of the reason why the original franchise is branching out.

Many longtime fans have remarked that they've grown a bit tired of Game Freak's particular brand of catching and battling creatures, which may have led them to seek out indie hits that try something different. Though this is speculation, and the original series will always stick to its collection/battling roots to some degree, future unorthodox approaches may be a reaction to the indie market.

