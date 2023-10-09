Why are fans upset with Detective Pikachu Returns?

Detective Pikachu Returns debuted on October 4, 2023, marking the Detective Pikachu series' transition from the Nintendo 3DS to the Switch. While it has been praised for its charming character dynamics and non-traditional gameplay, the Pokemon spin-off title has certainly had its detractors as well. Reasons abound, but some longtime Pocket Monsters fans aren't happy.

Despite some news outlets giving the spin-off a relatively lukewarm reception, both players and critics seem to be unhappy with Detective Pikachu Returns. From the visuals to the gameplay to the story, many longtime Pokemon fans aren't impressed with what's on offer.

This article explores why so many players have problems with Detective Pikachu Returns.

Reasons why fans aren't pleased with Detective Pikachu Returns after its release

Visuals

Detective Pikachu Returns isn't exactly a graphical masterpiece (Image via Nintendo)

Back when Detective Pikachu Returns was announced for the Nintendo Switch, fans were certainly expecting improved graphics compared to the original Detective Pikachu game for the Nintendo 3DS. While the visuals are certainly better, some players have stated that the graphics still fall short of the Nintendo Switch standard.

This is a criticism that has reverberated for multiple Pokemon games since the Switch hit the market, and players have continued to criticize Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures Inc. for implementing visuals considered subpar, some of which continue to run into performance issues regardless.

Some players have stated Detective Pikachu Returns looks worse than its original (Image via Nintendo)

Although the Switch hardware does manage to improve on some aspects of Detective Pikachu's visuals with regards to anti-aliasing and texture filtering, its sequel still hasn't met the standards set by many other Switch titles.

Although better than the 3DS version in some areas, plenty of players still say Returns looks like it was released two console generations ago.

Limited and simplistic gameplay

Detective Pikachu Returns players have complained about the gameplay's on-rails experience (Image via Nintendo)

Detective Pikachu Returns isn't exactly a game meant to challenge older players, but fans have nonetheless criticized the spin-off's gameplay. Players who progressed through the game often complained about the deduction system that is used to complete cases.

Specifically, they said that since deductions can only be completed by finding certain clues at certain times, the freedom to complete cases is limited. This purportedly results in a very on-rails experience where players aren't encouraged to explore Ryme City as much as they'd like to during a certain case, and they're instead coaxed into checking out specific locations.

Added features like using Growlithe to sniff for scents haven't been enough for Detective Pikachu Returns (Image via Nintendo)

Overall, the fact that players can't solve certain aspects of a case earlier than others leaves them with a feeling that they're stuck doing what the game tells them to instead of exploring in Ryme City.

Moreover, Detective Pikachu Returns has been criticized for its linear story progression and very simplistic puzzles and mysteries. Obviously, the spin-off aims to cater to all audience ages, so making the game's mysteries too complex would alienate younger fans.

Pokemon fans have criticized Detective Pikachu Returns for its lack of investigative freedom (Image via Nintendo)

Be that as it may, a simple difficulty setting may have been a good idea to challenge older fans while keeping youthful Pokemon fans happy as well. Despite new gameplay additions like enlisting the direct aid of Pocket Monsters to solve cases, plenty of fans just felt stymied by the spin-off's lack of freedom.

The story's lack of mystery after the first film

The Detective Pikachu film hamstrung some story points for Returns (Image via The Pokemon Company/Legendary Pictures)

Detective Pikachu Returns was narratively behind the eight ball in some respects due to 2019's Detective Pikachu film, which explained many of the questions and mysteries that are still present in Returns. Due to this, fans came to predict where the spin-off game's story was heading well before they got there themselves.

The sequel's focus on Detective Pikachu's backstory and the whereabouts of Harry Goodman were already addressed in the movie. Sure, the next Detective Pikachu game might take some different narrative approaches, but Returns didn't exactly pack any real surprises into its story.

An overall demographic confusion

Returns straddles a very difficult line between Pokemon and mystery games (Image via Nintendo)

All in all, the original Detective Pikachu game didn't exactly cater to a wide audience. Most Pokemon games are played by a wide range of players regardless of age, but mystery games don't draw in younger fans. This led to this Detective Pikachu sequel being placed in the unenviable position of trying to rope in both demographics.

For older players who enjoy Pokemon and mystery games, Detective Pikachu Returns is too simplistic to be a challenge. Younger fans who love Pokemon might enjoy the game, but depending on their age, the notion of solving mysteries is likely a lot less engaging than collecting and battling Pocket Monsters.

One Pokemon fan describes the lack of appeal surrounding the Detective Pikachu sequel (Image via Rooreelooo/Reddit)

None of this is to say that every fan is universally deriding this Detective Pikachu title, but the novelty of solving Pokemon-based mysteries may have worn off shortly after the first game and film debuted. Aside from hardcore Pocket Monsters fans or younger players, there just doesn't seem to be much appeal.

Since this is the case, fans who did end up purchasing the game feel that they did not get an experience that was novel or fresh enough to warrant the price tag.