Detective Pikachu Returns: Release date, price, platforms, and more

It is no surprise that the Pokemon community has been eagerly waiting for the release of Detective Pikachu Returns. The Teal Mask, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, did not manage to capture the imagination of fans, and The Indigo Disk's release date is yet to be announced. To interrupt that wait, we have Pikachu and Tim Goodman teaming up once again to solve mysteries in Ryme City.

The upcoming adventure title is a sequel to the 2016 Nintendo 3DS title Detective Pikachu. The older title was distinctly different from the mainline Pokemon video game series, earning critical appreciation for its storytelling. It also spawned a live-action adaptation of the same name, starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the yellow critter.

Detective Pikachu Returns release date

The game is set to release on Friday, October 6, 2023. While there is no official confirmation as of now regarding its release time, it may follow suit of The Teal Mask, whose release times were as follows:

6 pm Pacific Time (September 12)

8 pm Central Time (September 12)

9 pm Eastern Time (September 12)

2 am UK Time (September 13)

3 am Central Europe Time (September 13)

5:30 am Indian Time (September 13)

9 am Japan Time (September 13)

We will update the information as soon as there's an official confirmation.

Detective Pikachu Returns price and pre-order

Detective Pikachu's Nintendo Store listing has a price of $49.99 or £39.99. Interested Pokefans can pick it up on pre-order here. Doing the latter will allow them to pre-load it and jump into the game as soon as it is launched without having to wait.

Detective Pikachu Returns platform

While the older 2016 game was a Nintendo 3DS title, the upcoming sequel will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Players will surely be waiting to see how the new game fares on the company's latest handheld console.

Detective Pikachu Returns characters and voice cast

The characters and voice cast (courtesy of Behind the Voice Actors) that we know so far for the upcoming title are as follows:

Detective Pikachu (voiced by Koichi Yamadera) - Known for his "bolts of brilliance" and "his love for coffee," Detective Pikachu is the titular sleuth of the game. He is searching for Harry Goodman, his missing partner.

- Known for his "bolts of brilliance" and "his love for coffee," Detective Pikachu is the titular sleuth of the game. He is searching for Harry Goodman, his missing partner. Tim Goodman (voiced by Yuto Uemura) - He is the son of Harry Goodman and can understand Pikachu's words.

- He is the son of Harry Goodman and can understand Pikachu's words. Rachel Myers (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki) - She is described as an excellent Pokemon expert. She is Tim's classmate and the mayor's daughter.

- She is described as an excellent Pokemon expert. She is Tim's classmate and the mayor's daughter. Howard Myers (voiced by Masaki Terasoma) - Ryme City's mayor.

- Ryme City's mayor. Irene Goodman (voiced by Yuko Nagashima) - Tim's mother.

- Tim's mother. Sophia Goodman (voiced by Wakana Minami) - Tim's sister.

- Tim's sister. Mewtwo (voiced by Toru Furuya) - The iconic Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon.

Detective Pikachu Returns gameplay and premise

According to the official website, the game's premise is as follows:

"Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Why did Tim’s father, Harry, go missing? What is causing the Pokémon-related incidents around Ryme City? Answer these questions and more by searching for clues, investigating scenes, and using your case notebook to make deductions."

Given that Pikachu is able to talk to both Tim and other Pokemon, trainers will get to interact with the various critters in Ryme City to gather information. They will have to roam the city in search of clues to "crack cases wide open."

The developers have confirmed that Pikachu will be able to ride Growlithe around the city, significantly helping to speed up traversal. The latter can also supposedly track scents, but we will have to wait and see how it plays out in-game when the title launches.

Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns Event

In celebration of the upcoming sequel's launch, Pokemon GO trainers will get to dive into the Detective Pikachu Returns Event.