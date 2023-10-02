Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns: Schedule, event bonuses, Timed Research, and more

With the much anticipated Detective Pikachu Returns arriving this week on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon GO players will also get to enjoy an event commemorating the launch. The Detective Pikachu Returns event will begin in a few days and promises a variety of exciting offerings. This includes special wild encounters, event-themed Timed Research questline, Collection Challenge, and more.

The Detective Pikachu Returns Event is set to start on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and run until Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 pm local time. While this may not leave trainers with a lot of time to complete everything, our coverage will surely help.

Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns Event wild encounters

The wild encounters that will spawn more frequently during the event are as follows:

Pikachu wearing a detective hat [shiny encounter will be available]

Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available]

Slowpoke wearing a hat [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Exeggutor [shiny encounter will be available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter will be available]

Xatu

Bellossom

Kotad [shiny encounter will be available]

CHimecho [shiny encounter will be available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter will be available]

Ducklett

Cutiefly

Falinks

Event bonuses for the Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns Event

The event bonuses for the Detective Pikachu Returns Event are as follows:

Trainers can enjoy surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a detective hat once per day by taking snapshots.

2× XP for spinning PokéStops during the event.

Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns Event Timed Research, Field Research, and Collection Challenge

Trainers will be able to get their hands on an event-themed Timed Research questline where they will have to assist Professor Willow in tracking a "Pokemon of interest." This Timed Research will expire on October 9, 2023, at 8 pm local time. So trainers will have to complete the tasks and claim the rewards before that.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during that period. The Field Research task encounters for them are as follows:

Sudowoodo [shiny encounter will be available]

Snivy [shiny encounter will be available]

Rowlet

Players can also participate in the Detective Pikachu Returns event-themed Collection Challenge. To learn more about this month's schedule, check out our Pokemon GO October 2023 content roadmap.

Detective Pikachu Returns is set to release on Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 6, 2023. It will play the sequel to the 2016 title Detective Pikachu, which was available on the Nintendo 3DS. It is being developed by Creatures. The game's premise revolves around Pikachu and Time Goodman attempting "to solve the ongoing mystery behind the disappearance of Tim’s father."