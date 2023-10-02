Detective Pikachu Returns: The story so far trailer recap

Detective Pikachu Returns is the latest entry in the Pokemon spin-off series Detective Pikachu, continuing the story where the original game left off. As its October 6, 2023, release date approaches, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have rolled out plenty of promotional material detailing the story and gameplay for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

On October 2, Nintendo debuted one of the promo trailers for Detective Pikachu Returns titled "The story so far." In the video, the series' titular protagonist reviews his journey with Tim and how far they must go to find Detective Harry.

For fans who may have missed the latest Detective Pikachu Returns trailer, here's how the recap played out on-screen.

Recapping "The story so far" trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns

The sleuth recalls the story of the first game in the latest Detective Pikachu Returns trailer (Image via Game Freak)

At the beginning of Detective Pikachu Returns' latest trailer, we find our protagonist, Detective Pikachu, having a warm drink in a small screening room. The sleuthing Pokemon introduces himself as a great detective before recollecting the events of the biggest mystery he has faced to this point.

He begins by remarking on the earlier days of his detective career with his partner Harry when the duo ran into some trouble on a case, leading to the latter going missing and Detective Pikachu completely losing his memory. Fortunately, he later met Tim, who had the rare ability to understand his speech.

Detective Pikachu recalls his meeting with Tim Goodman (Image via Game Freak)

As the camera pans around Detective Pikachu and the cinema screen, the protagonist remarks that he and Tim have the same goal: Find Detective Harry, who happens to be the Pokemon's partner and Tim's father. Detective Pikachu then recalls encountering the R chemical, which caused Pokemon to go berserk in the first game.

Shots detailing Detective Pikachu and Tim defeating Roger, who had intended to disperse R throughout Ryme City, play out. Mewtwo is briefly shown in the first game's final scenes, and our hero stands from his chair and walks across the theater to state that Harry remains missing and the mystery hasn't yet been solved. Tim and Pikachu continue the search.

The mystery of finding Harry Goodman continues (Image via Game Freak)

In the final scene, a door behind Detective Pikachu opens, showing an image of the former looking up at Harry Goodman and wondering where he went. The screen fades to black on Harry's visage before the logo and box art for Detective Pikachu Returns appears with its October 6, 2023, release date listed next to it.

Although fans who played the first Detective Pikachu likely recall its events somewhat well, this trailer certainly filled in the major story beats for those who haven't. After all, the first game debuted back in 2016, so it's been quite some time since players first ventured through the spin-off's story.

Will Pikachu and Tim finally be able to find Harry? Is the threat of the R chemical still present? What other dangers are around the corner for Pikachu and Tim? The only way to find out is by picking up Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch after it debuts on October 6.