A new month has dawned in Pokemon GO, and it brings the season of Halloween festivities. The first week features the celebrations of the Detective Pikachu Returns launch, the continuation of the Out to Play event, the Shadow Zapdos makeup event due to an earlier error, and plenty more. Players will surely not want to miss out on a chance to get their hands on a Shiny Pikachu with a detective hat.

Read on to find out about everything that will be on offer in Pokemon GO this week.

Detective Pikachu Returns event, Out to Play, Shadow Zapdos makeup, and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

Out to Play

The Out to Play event began on September 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will continue until October 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time. It marks the first appearance of Shiny Hisuian Growlith in-game that lucky players can encounter. Trainers will also be able to encounter Kecleon more frequently at PokeStops.

Check out our Out to Play guide to learn more.

Detective Pikachu Returns event

The Detective Pikachu Returns event will run from October 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time to October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time. It marks the launch of the Nintendo Switch of the same name. The highlight of the event is the Pikachu wearing a detective hat.

Check out our Detective Pikachu Returns guide to learn more about everything that is on offer.

Shadow Zapdos makeup event

A Shiny Zapdos makeup event will take place in Pokemon GO on October 6. This is to compensate Shiny Shadow Zapdos not appearing on September 16. Trainers can also claim a free Item Bundle (3x Premium Battle Passes) until October 8, at 10 AM local time, if they participated in raids during the affected time.

City Safari in Seoul, South Korea

City Safari: Seoul, South Korea is scheduled to run on October 7, 2023 (from 10 AM local time to 6 PM local time) and October 8, 2023 (from 10 AM local time to 6 PM local time). The event will mark the debut of Gogoat in Pokemon GO. Players can encounter Shiny Gogoat and Eevee with an explorer hat.

GO Battle Weekend: Geeta

The upcoming GO Battle Weekend: Geeta will begin on October 7, 2023, at 12 AM local time and come to an end on October 8, 2023, at 11.59 PM local time. Trainers can get their hands on free event-themed Timed Research. As is usual, the upper limit of sets is increased from 20 to 100 for the day.

Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will take place on October 3, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time. It will feature Slowpoke, with the pocket monster appearing more frequently in the wild during that hour. Trainers will get to enjoy 2x Transfer Candy while participating in the event.

This week's Raid Hour event will take place on October 4, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time. Entei, Suicune, and Raikou will appear in 5-star raids across the world during that hour.

GO Battle League

Pokemon GO trainers will get to participate in the following GO Battle League this week:

September 29 to October 6

Ultra League

Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition

October 6 to October 13

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

5-star and Mega raid bosses

The 5-star and Mega raid schedule for this week in Pokemon GO is as follows:

5-star Raids

Suicune (shiny encounter will be available), Raikou (shiny encounter will be available), and Entei (shiny encounter will be available) [September 23 to October 6]

Guzzlord (shiny encounter will be available) [October 6 to October 20]

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to October 6]

Mega Gengar (shiny encounter will be available) [October 6 to October 20]

With the Season of Adventures Abound continuing, trainers can complete Adventures Abound Special Research and Master Ball Timed Investigation to get themselves a Master Ball and more in-game rewards.

Trainers can also check out the October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap to learn what lies in store ahead this month.