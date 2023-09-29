Van Gogh Museum Pokemon collaboration sees scalpers push and shove for merchandise

The Pokemon Company announced a collaborative effort with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 12, 2023. The event took place on September 28, 2023, offering exclusive merchandise reminiscent of the artwork of Vincent Van Gogh featuring Pocket Monsters like Pikachu and Eevee. However, a swarm of opportunists caused some chaos on the occasion.

Since not all of the Pokemon X Van Gogh merchandise would be available outside the prestigious museum, scalpers descended on the venue to buy up the merchandise stock, presumptively reselling it at inflated prices due to its rarity.

According to social media reports, Pokemon fans in Amsterdam pushed, shoved, and struggled with scalpers to get their hands on merchandise like custom playmats, Van Gogh-styled prints, and the Van Gogh Pikachu TCG promo card.

Scalpers and fans cause chaos during the Pokemon X Van Gogh Museum collaboration

Not long after the Pokemon X Van Gogh Museum event began on the morning of September 28, social media videos began to surface on X, showing crowds of people worming and shoving to get their hands on the merch in the venue's gift shop. Prints were held overhead as a surge of individuals circled the displays.

Sure, many fans may have been in attendance for the promotional event. However, most of the commodities offered during the collaboration have already popped up online with asking prices of hundreds of dollars and euros. The Van Gogh Pikachu promo card, in particular, has listing prices of up to $500 USD.

Pokemon X Van Gogh merchandise has already been posted online by scalpers (Image via Ebay.co.uk)

It's also worth noting that while some of the Pocket Monster wares featured during the crossover are exclusively sold at the Van Gogh Museum, it was confirmed that official websites like Pokemon Center US/UK/CA would sell most of the products after the event date. This makes it quite clear that many in attendance were attempting to cash in as soon as possible.

It's no secret that scalpers will do whatever it takes to scoop up rare and exclusive goods to sell them for the highest price they can. This is no different for the Pokemon franchise, particularly when promotions occur and especially when the Trading Card Game gets involved.

The chaotic scene at such a venerated place as the Vincent Van Gogh Museum is certainly unbecoming for the individuals involved in the ruckus. Surely, not every attendee during the event was planning to sell the goodies they purchased for an inflated price. However, the sheer number of people flooding the museum's store makes it apparent that underhanded motives were at play.

All in all, the Pokemon franchise has become much more than a series of animated works and video games. It has grown to be the most valuable franchise in the world with a valuation of over $100 billion USD, and its merchandise sales are a massive part of that success.

Since the toys, cards, clothing, decor, accessories, and more have become such a huge hit for buyers, it's not shocking that opportunistic individuals and groups have taken advantage of the situation. Regardless of whether or not these people are fans of the franchise itself, there's no denying that some buyers will still spend hand over fist to acquire certain Pocket Monsters products.

It's a truly unfortunate situation all around, not just for the fans who were genuinely attending to visit the museum and shop but for the staff who had to respond to the incident. To act so feral over the prospect of making a small profit on Pikachu cards and prints is shameful. The legacy of an artist like Vincent Van Gogh certainly deserves better.