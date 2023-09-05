Pokemon x Hatsune Miku collaboration detailed

Project Voltage is a collaboration between Pokemon and Hatsune Miku. The gist of the crossover is that there will be 18 artworks by six artists every weekday from September 4, 2023, onward. Each applicable day will feature a different type (Psychic, Grass, etc.) by one of those six artists. A teaser for this collab prior to those drawings featured the iconic Vocaloid idol next to Farfetch'd, which fans may appreciate.

There will be 18 new Hatsune Miku tracks featuring some Pokemon sounds released on September 29, 2023. All the promotional artwork will build up to that special day. The official announcement was made in Japanese, so this article will translate the relevant information for those interested.

Information on the new Pokemon x Hatsune Miku collaboration: Project Voltage

The above tweet was released on August 31, 2023, explaining what the new Project Voltage is. This tweet essentially states that there will be 18 music videos featuring Hatsune Miku and some Pokemon sounds (not specified which ones), with the series beginning on September 29, 2023.

A hyperlink to the official crossover website is included in this tweet at the bottom. Clicking on that takes players to a Japanese website with more information.

Every weekday at 7 pm (JST) will feature new artwork from September 4, 2023, until September 29, 2023. Just for clarification, weekdays refer to Monday through Friday. Trainers shouldn't expect any new art on Saturdays or Sundays. This article was written on September 5, 2023, so there are two official Pokemon x Hatsune Miku collaboration artworks to feature below.

Project Voltage artworks

The first one was released on September 4, 2023, featuring the iconic idol dressing up like a Psychic Trainer next to Meloetta. An artist named "take" made this drawing, which is the first in the Pokemon x Hatsune Miku collaboration. Fans of this idol may appreciate seeing her drawn in this artstyle, especially since she will be looking different every weekday.

Concept art for the September 4 drawing (Image via Take)

It is worth mentioning that each day also features some concept art from the artists for those curious enough to view them. For instance, the above drawing shows different angles of the idol dressing up as a Psychic-type Trainer.

Astute gamers would also notice that Meloetta is not the only Pokemon represented here. Bruxfish's lips and Unown-M are also featured on Hatsune Miku's bags, along with various items:

Some classic sprites from Generation I

Potion

Twisted Spoon

Various berries

Megumi Mizutani does the next artwork featured below.

If Hatsune Miku were a Grass-type Trainer, she would apparently dye her hair green and wear the costume shown above. Rillaboom is seen next to her, which makes sense since Rillaboom is a Grass-type associated with music. While Meloetta is known for singing, Rillaboom is a drummer.

Some concept art for the September 5 drawing (Image via Megumi Mizatani)

Some neat concept art for this idol's Grass-type variant can be seen above. There were no other artworks to show when this article was written. Remember to tune in to Serebii or the official Project Voltage Twitter accounts to get the next drawings every weekday.

Don't forget that the new music is expected to arrive on September 29, 2023.

