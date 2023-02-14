Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 5 best Pokemon to use Psychic Tera Type on

One of the more subtle additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the new Tera Typing mechanic. Every modern Pokemon title seems to have a new feature that sets it apart from others in the series. X and Y had Mega Evolutions, Sun and Moon had Z-Moves, and Sword and Shield had Dynamaxing.

However, Tera Typing has had a much greater impact on the competitive scene for the franchise since it gives players complete control over what type their creature can be. With all the new creatures, mechanics, and items, the ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise is truly the most competitive that the franchise has ever seen.

By giving players the choice to change the typing of their team members, many have begun to wonder which ones are truly worth changing. Considering how important the Psychic typing has become in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame, many trainers are wondering which creatures are worth giving this potent element through Tera Typing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5 best Psychic Tera Type candidates

1) Armarouge

Armarouge's official Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Armarouge is already a partial Psychic-type, players may overlook just how potent it can become with a slight tweak in its Tera Type. This is thanks to a move that only Armarouge can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Expanding Force.

When paired with a teammate that can set up Psychic Terrain like Indeedee, Armarouge can easily take down any target that is not a Dark-type Pokemon. With the Tera Type of Psychic, the attacking power of Expanding Force is increased even further. This makes Tera Psychic Armarouge one of the doubles meta's most oppressive threats.

2) Gallade

Gallade as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade is an exceptional physical attacker that can take out its opponents in 1v1s with ease. Trainers will get a lot of use out of pairing Gallade with a Psychic Tera Type and a critical hit rate-increasing item like a Scope Lens.

The combination of Gallade's Sharpness ability, the same-type attack bonus, and the boost from the Tera Typing results in Gallade being capable of dealing significant damage to both squishy targets and special attackers. The added critical hit rate from Psycho Cut and the Scope Lens makes Gallade a threat even to some of the tankier picks in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive scene.

3) Veluza

Veluza's official Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Gallade is a much tankier option and does not require a Focus Sash to get the full value of its abilities, Veluza is still worth considering for players who prefer a more high-risk, high-reward approach.

Much like Gallade, Veluza is a great Psycho Cut and Sharpness user. However, it stands out with its signature move, Fillet Away, which sacrifices half of its health in exchange for a boost to its special attack, attack, and speed stats.

So while Gallade is a safer choice, Veluza is perfect for players who enjoy a bit of thrill and excitement in their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive teams.

4) Espathra

Espathra's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There have been a lot of potent Psychic-type attackers on this list that only get better with the Tera Typing's boost to Psychic attacks. Espathra is very similar, but what sets this pick apart is how it can naturally set itself up over time, thanks to its Speed Boost passive ability.

Pair the ramping speed stat with Lumina Crash, Espathra's signature ability, and you have one of the best tank busters the singles metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Tera Typing further increases Espathra's same-type attack boost, making it an even more formidable force.

5) Hatterene

Hatterene's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hatterene has proven to be a formidable force and an essential member of Trick Room teams since its introduction in the eighth generation of Pokemon games.

With the return of Trick Room in the latest titles, players can fully utilize Hatterene's strengths, thanks to its Tera Typing making it mono-Psychic. This makes it easier to set up and manage in doubles, but its use in singles may prove to be more challenging without proper team support.

Poll : 0 votes