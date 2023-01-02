Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Flittle and Espathra

Espathra is a powerful Psychic-type pocket monster that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been eager to have in their battle party. It is a newly introduced pocket monster in the wilderness of Paldea. Espathra was also one of the best counters against Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark in the recently concluded special Tera Raid Battle event.

The first phase of Unrivaled Cinderace concluded yesterday. The special Tera Raid boss was available to be encountered in black crystal Seven-Star Tera Raids. The beast will arrive again on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and will remain until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are home to a variety of species of pocket monsters, both newly introduced Generation IX ones and critters from previous iterations. The regional Pokedex boasts more than 400 listings with more being slowly added by Game Freak through special events like the Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event.

So where can players catch Espathra and its earlier form Flittle in the vast expanse of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Where can players get Flittle and Espathra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As mentioned above, Flittle is a Generation IX Pokemon that has been newly introduced by Game Freak to the wilderness of Paldea. Its physical characteristics resemble a bird chick, sporting a bright yellow hue. Players will be able to find the cute pocket monster in the mountain and desert biomes, as mentioned on its Pokedex page.

Flittle is available in a number of regions on the map, especially in the following locations:

Asado Desert

Casseroya Lake

Ease Province (Area One)

Glaseado Mountain

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area One)

Based on the physical characteristics of an ostrich, the evolved form of Flittle is Espathra. Trainers will be able to evolve the former into the latter by leveling it up to level 35. This can be performed through the means of battling with the pocket monster and using in-game items such as EXP. Candy and Rare Candy.

Although it does not spawn as widely as Flittle, Espathra can also be encountered in the vast expanse of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If they are looking to catch the Psychic-type Ostrich Pokemon in the wild, players should check out the following locations:

Asado Desert

Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Six)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

For the second phase of the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle featuring Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark, players should prepare by acquiring Espathra and leveling it up to a formidable level. Given that Unrivaled Cinderace sports a Fighting Tera Type, a Psychic-type pocket monster will play the perfect foil.

The most effective moveset for Espathra, with the Opportunist ability and a Shell Bell equipped, for the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event is as follows:

Calm Mind

Feather Dance

Stored Power

Lumina Crash

Interested Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can find out more about the counters and weaknesses of the special Seven-Star Tera in this article. The developers have been introducing new pocket monsters from earlier generations through such events and it remains to be seen which one is next.

