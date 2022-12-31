Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Slowbro Tera Raid build

Slowbro can be easily obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by evolving the ubiquitously available Slowpoke. The latter can be found on beaches, lakes, and rivers across Paldea.

Slowbro is a Water/Psychic type that might not look very powerful and doesn't have the most impressive stats on paper, but with the right build, it can hit extremely hard while absorbing a ton of damage.

Water/Psychic has five weaknesses and six resistances, which makes it far from the best combinations out there. Under suitable circumstances and with the right setup, Slowbro can be an excellent support monster. It is considered one of the best options for online Cinderace Raids.

Best Tera Raid build for Slowbro in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For Pokemon that can take on raids without optimization, it's best to build them up to increase their chances of success. To prepare a pocket monster for raids, it is advisable to look at all their aspects, such as stats, abilities, held items, natures, and movesets.

Slowbro and its earlier form, Slowpoke, are fairly easy to find and catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Nintendo)

Best Tera Build for Slowbro as a support

Ability: Oblivious

Oblivious Nature: Bold

Bold EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Special Attack

252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Special Attack Moves: Yawn + Chilling Water + Psychic + Slack Off

Yawn + Chilling Water + Psychic + Slack Off Tera-Type: Water

Water Item: Shell Bell

Slowbro has a modest total stat base stat of 490, with its HP, Defense, and Special Attack being its only half-decent stats. Building Slowbro up as a tank that can take and endure a lot of damage while consistently chipping away at its enemy’s health is the best way to go.

Since HP and Defense are its biggest strengths, it is best to maximize these stats to 252 via EV training and put the remainder into its Special Attack.

Making Slowbro Bold is the way to go, as it will benefit from the added Defense. The Attack points that it will lose as a tradeoff are insignificant because of how abysmal the attack is. Slowbro also doesn't need its Attack stat, as it won't use any physical Attack moves in this build.

The most effective moveset for Slowbro includes Yawn, Chilling Water, Psychic, and Slack Off. The Hermit Crab Pokemon can use STAB Chilling Water and Psychic to deal substantial chip damage that will have an impact over the course of the match.

Slowbro, in this build, should hold a Shell Bell as it will help recover 12.5% of the damage it inflicts on opponents, which it can use to keep revitalizing itself. Its other moves will be good to prolong the battle by leaving the opponent incapacitated, while the Hermit Crab Pokemon eats away at its health bar.

Slowbros of this build should sport the ability, Oblivious, to gain immunity from stat-reducing moves like Intimidate and Taunt. Tera Water is ideal because it helps retain this Pokemon's Fire-type resistance while negating its Dark-type weakness.

While there are other builds available for Slowbro, this one capitalizes on its defensive prowess and lets it shine the brightest.

Poll : 0 votes