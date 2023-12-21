Pokemon x Frgmt x Fendi: Release date, items, and more

A Pokemon x Frgmt x Fendi collaboration has been announced to bring in the Year of the Dragon with style, offering a collection of luxury apparel and accessories featuring Dragon-type Pocket Monsters. With the Lunar New Year quickly approaching, the three companies have joined forces to bring limited-time fashion options to fans for 2024.

After Pocket Monsters collaborations featuring the likes of Tiffany & Co. and Arsham Studio, the Pokemon x Frgmt x Fendi line promises to bring fans a high-end selection of items for men and women, including handbags, jewelry, hoodies, and T-shirts. According to the fashion labels, the items will be made available to the public on January 4, 2024.

Everything we know so far about the Pokemon x Frgmt x Fendi merchandise release

Pokemon GO players can also enjoy virtual fashion items as part of the collaboration. (Image via Niantic/Frgmt/Fendi)

Based on Fendi's initial images, fans can purchase a wide range of products featuring Pocket Monsters, including Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite to fit the Year of the Dragon theme. Many of the items that have been shared also incorporate the FF logo made famous by Fendi, as well as the stylized Frgmt (Fragment) streetwear logo.

The collaboration also extends into the virtual space in Niantic's Pokemon GO mobile game. Upon the collection's release, fans will be able to log into the popular AR title and equip a set of Fendi/Frgmt-themed T-shirts, hoodies, and hats featuring the lovable Dragon-type Dragonite.

Poke Ball and Dragonair-themed jewelry shared for the collaboration. (Image via The Pokemon Company/Frgmt/Fendi)

Several pieces of Pokemon x Frgmt x Fendi merchandise have already been shared by the collaborators, many of which feature the FF and Frgmt logos/patterns alongside the Dratini evolutionary family. The collection features special Dragon-type interpretations of several garments and accessories, including:

Fendi's signature Peekaboo, Baguette, and Shopper bags featuring Dratini and Dragonite.

Men's camera cases with Dratini and Dragonite designs.

Leather goods, including wallets and cardholders modeled after Dratini.

Brass jewelry, including earrings, rings, necklaces, and soft chain bracelets depicting Dratini, Dragonair, and a Poke Ball. Some Poke Ball necklaces shared by Fendi can also be opened to display the FF logo inside.

Black/white T-shirts and hoodies featuring the Fendi Roma logo and Dragonite.

Dragonite-patterned scarf and what appears to be one patterned with the FF Fendi logo.

Tasseled handbag with Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite embroidery.

Embroidered hat featuring an FF logo pattern and Dragonite.

A Dragonite keychain.

The Dratini evolutionary family embroidered bag in the collaboration. (Image via The Pokemon Company/Frgmt/Fendi)

According to the announcement, the collection will go live on January 4, 2024, bringing the apparel and accessories to select Fendi boutiques as well as Fendi.com. Pricing information was not immediately made available. However, given Frgmt's status as a streetwear brand and Fendi's as a luxury apparel brand, fans may need to prepare to drop a lot of money.

Although the items in the limited-time collection may be pricey, some fans will undoubtedly be willing to part with their hard-earned funds for the opportunity to snag these stylish pieces. The collaboration won't last long, so fans may want to make plans accordingly to get their hands on the items before they're gone for good.