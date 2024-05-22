"It always lands directly in front of them": Pokemon GO player frustrated while throwing Poke Balls during Bounsweet Community Day

On the recent Bounsweet Community Day, Pokemon GO players faced unexpected challenges with what many described as an unusually tricky hitbox. This frustration was shared widely among the fanbase, with users flocking to Reddit to discuss their experiences and seek solidarity. The original post by u/Tacca1 encapsulated the general sentiment:

"How is everyone’s throwing pokeballs at the ground day going? Feels like no matter how I throw it. It always lands directly in front of them. These Bounsweets are on my nerves."

The community response was swift and unanimous, with players sharing their struggles and rare successes. CopycatDad mentioned,

"I was able to get an excellent curve on one of them," highlighting a rare achievement.

The post stirred up an intense discusssion among mant players (Image via Reddit)

Frustrated Pokemon GO players share the Bounsweet hitbox experience on Community Day

However, many players echoed Tacca1's frustrations, noting a significant difficulty in catching Bounsweet effectively.

CaptainMarvelous shared a different type of disappointing story, saying,

"70 or so caught, zero 3*’s"

They highlighted the difficulty in obtaining high-IV Bounsweets despite catching a significant number.

Protobyte added to this by noting an abundance of low-IV catches:

"Yea a weird amount of 0* and 1*. Was hoping to get a 3* shiny and didn’t even get a 2* shiny."

The discussion about the hitbox continues among the players (Image via Reddit)

A consensus emerged regarding the erratic hitbox. Azlan194 noted the very wonky hitbox, explaining that sometimes the ball would just bounce off them, making it nearly impossible to make an excellent throw as it always fell short on the ground in front of it.

Hoenndex also noticed this anomaly, feeling validated that they weren't crazy and that the hitbox was indeed off. Despite getting three shinies, they experienced many misses that didn't make sense.

sdrawkcabstiho shared a serendipitous encounter from the past,

"When Bounsweet was released last year, I popped my daily incense heading to work and the first one I saw was a hundo. Opened the game today and the first Bounsweet I clicked on was shiny."

Despite these positive notes, many players felt their efforts were met with limited reward. Maserati777 humorously reflected on their struggles,

"Think I hit 5 great throws and 1 Excellent by accident. Hit the ground dozens of times. Also had the ball hit it in the center of the circle and then fall down on the ground."

Bounsweet Community Day in Pokemon GO left many trainers frustrated due to the elusive hitbox and the challenge of making successful throws. While some found fortune in their catches, the majority struggled with what felt like an unusually difficult catching experience.

The shared frustrations and stories on Reddit provided a sense of community and understanding, reminding players that they were not alone in their struggles.

As always, these experiences are part of the unpredictable and communal nature of Pokemon GO, where every Community Day brings its own set of challenges and surprises.