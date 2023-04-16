Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Typhlosion PvP moveset: Item, nature, moves, and more

Typhlosion is a fan-favorite that some players might be determined to make work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP. While this Fire-type starter isn't a metagame staple by any means, it does have a few unique traits that some Trainers might find valuable. Most notably, STAB Eruption has the potential to hit devastatingly hard under harsh sunlight.

This guide will talk about Johto Typhlosion and not the Hisuian counterpart since the latter wasn't legal to use when this article came out. The former still has a good moveset, but will primarily go for Special Attacks due to its much higher Sp. Atk and better moves to use on that side.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Typhlosion for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, moves, and more

An example moveset (Image via Game Freak)

Typhlosion can do fine in both Single and Double Battles. The latter would be more valuable due to less focus on hazard stacking, Eruption hitting both enemies, and allies being able to support Typhlosion more easily. Regardless of the meta you choose, here is a Special Attacking build worth considering in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Eruption + Focus Blast + Flamethrower + Shadow Ball

Eruption + Focus Blast + Flamethrower + Shadow Ball Item: Choice Specs or Choice Scarf

Choice Specs or Choice Scarf Tera Type: Fire

It's ideal to have odd HP, so avoid giving it 4 HP EVs since that would make it more vulnerable to Stealth Rock. As far as alternate moves go in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here are some suggestions:

Tera Blast: If you want more coverage and plan to Terastallize Typhlosion. Just use something other than Fire if that's your plan.

If you want more coverage and plan to Terastallize Typhlosion. Just use something other than Fire if that's your plan. Fire Blast: More power over Flamethrower at the cost of being less accurate.

More power over Flamethrower at the cost of being less accurate. Heat Wave: This could be good in Double Battles over Flamethrower or Fire Blast.

This could be good in Double Battles over Flamethrower or Fire Blast. Solar Beam: Excellent Grass coverage if you have a sun setter.

Excellent Grass coverage if you have a sun setter. Extrasensory: Situationally useful Psychic coverage against threats like Toxapex if you don't plan on Terastallizing.

It could always get more moves in any upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC in the future.

Why you should avoid going Physical in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It's a much better Special Attacker than a Physical one (Image via Game Freak)

Although some physical sets could beat some checks and counters in a few scenarios, the overall potential of such builds is far worse than a Special Attacking one. Here are some calculations from the Pokemon Damage Calculator against something with equal Defense and Sp. Defense at Level 100:

252 Atk Choice Band Flare Blitz vs. 0 HP / 0 Def Dragapult: 138-163 (43.5 - 51.4%) -- 8.2% chance to 2HKO

138-163 (43.5 - 51.4%) -- 8.2% chance to 2HKO 252 SpA Choice Specs Eruption (150 BP) vs. 0 HP / 0 SpD Dragapult: 205-242 (64.6 - 76.3%) -- guaranteed 2HKO

205-242 (64.6 - 76.3%) -- guaranteed 2HKO 252 SpA Choice Specs Fire Blast vs. 0 HP / 0 SpD Dragapult: 150-177 (47.3 - 55.8%) -- 80.9% chance to 2HKO

Keep in mind that Dragapult has Base 75 Defense and 75 Sp. Defense. Eruption at max power is far stronger than Flare Blitz. Likewise, Fire Blast is still more powerful than Flare Blitz, even though the latter move has more Base Power due to Typhlosion's much higher Sp. Atk.

Don't forget that its best physical movepool in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet includes attacks that have recoil, like Flare Blitz and Wild Charge.

Poll : Do you like Typhlosion more than Charizard? Yes No 0 votes