How to solo defeat Mighty Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles

Mighty Typhlosion is finally out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and some players might wonder how to solo it. After all, 7-star Tera Raid Battles are notoriously difficult.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to defeat this impressive foe by yourself. The method discussed below is not the only way to accomplish this feat. There are multiple ways for a trainer to clear this 7-star Tera Raid Battle, but this article just focuses on one. Spoiler alert: You will want a bulky Annihilape.

Using Annihilape to solo Mighty Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 7-star Tera Raid Battle guide

Catching Mighty Typhlosion ain't easy for most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the moves Mighty Typhlosion can use against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Earthquake

Sunny Day

Eruption

Play Rough

Shadow Ball

Unfortunately, it's going to be very difficult to defeat it with this much coverage by yourself. It's much more doable in a group with a Support Umbreon.

Thankfully, some players are reporting that they can solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle with Annihilape. This might seem odd at first glance since two of Mighty Typhlosion's moves are super-effective against it, but the following build will explain why Annihilape is surprisingly consistent.

Annihilape build

Most Annihilape users should know the build by now (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a simple Annihilape build that can work for this 7-star Tera Raid Battle:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def Ability: Defiant

Defiant Moves: Screech + Rage Fist

Screech + Rage Fist Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Tera Type: Ghost

The strategy is simple: spam Screech to get Mighty Typhlosion's Defence to -6 and then spam Rage Fist.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should know that Rage Fist gets stronger every time Annihilape gets hit. However, some players might not know that it doesn't reset when Annihilape faints.

If you get hit by a Shadow Ball's secondary effect of -1 Sp. Def, Defiant will give you a +2 Attack. This buff, coupled with a 350 Base Power Rage Fist that gets STAB and can get further boosted by a Ghost Tera Type against a -6 Mighty Typhlosion, is incredibly good. It's worth noting that Defiant's +2 Attack boost isn't mandatory.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can clear this 7-star Tera Raid reliably with just Annihilape (Image via Game Freak)

This tried-and-true Annihilape build works for most Tera Raid Battles, and this 7-star variant is no exception. You will reach the 350 Base Power for Rage Fist once you get hit six times.

Annihilape is one of the best newly introduced Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so trainers should build one as soon as possible.

The only issue some solo players might have is that some of your AI partners might use Fire moves against Mighty Typlosion, who has Flash Fire. This could make the Eruptions hurt a bit, but it's still possible to solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle with the above Annihilape build.

