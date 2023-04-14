How to solo defeat Mighty Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles

Mighty Typhlosion is finally out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and some players might wonder how to solo it. After all, 7-star Tera Raid Battles are notoriously difficult.
Thankfully, there are a few ways to defeat this impressive foe by yourself. The method discussed below is not the only way to accomplish this feat. There are multiple ways for a trainer to clear this 7-star Tera Raid Battle, but this article just focuses on one. Spoiler alert: You will want a bulky Annihilape.
Using Annihilape to solo Mighty Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 7-star Tera Raid Battle guide
Here are the moves Mighty Typhlosion can use against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Earthquake
- Sunny Day
- Eruption
- Play Rough
- Shadow Ball
Unfortunately, it's going to be very difficult to defeat it with this much coverage by yourself. It's much more doable in a group with a Support Umbreon.
Thankfully, some players are reporting that they can solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle with Annihilape. This might seem odd at first glance since two of Mighty Typhlosion's moves are super-effective against it, but the following build will explain why Annihilape is surprisingly consistent.
Annihilape build
Here is a simple Annihilape build that can work for this 7-star Tera Raid Battle:
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def
- Ability: Defiant
- Moves: Screech + Rage Fist
- Item: Shell Bell
- Tera Type: Ghost
The strategy is simple: spam Screech to get Mighty Typhlosion's Defence to -6 and then spam Rage Fist.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should know that Rage Fist gets stronger every time Annihilape gets hit. However, some players might not know that it doesn't reset when Annihilape faints.
If you get hit by a Shadow Ball's secondary effect of -1 Sp. Def, Defiant will give you a +2 Attack. This buff, coupled with a 350 Base Power Rage Fist that gets STAB and can get further boosted by a Ghost Tera Type against a -6 Mighty Typhlosion, is incredibly good. It's worth noting that Defiant's +2 Attack boost isn't mandatory.
This tried-and-true Annihilape build works for most Tera Raid Battles, and this 7-star variant is no exception. You will reach the 350 Base Power for Rage Fist once you get hit six times.
Annihilape is one of the best newly introduced Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so trainers should build one as soon as possible.
The only issue some solo players might have is that some of your AI partners might use Fire moves against Mighty Typlosion, who has Flash Fire. This could make the Eruptions hurt a bit, but it's still possible to solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle with the above Annihilape build.
