Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Typhlosion Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

Another popular Pocket Monster from earlier generations is set to make its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Typhlosion will soon appear in Paldea as the next 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss, with players being able to encounter the same through interacting with black Tera Raid crystals.

The developers at Game Freak have been utilizing 7-star Tera Raid Battle events to introduce new Pocket Monsters to Paldea from previous generations that fans have been clamoring for ever since the launch of the latest Gen IX titles. Typhlosion, Samurott, Decidueye, Greninja, Cinderace, and Charizard have previously made their way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through similar means.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the schedule of the upcoming Mighty Typhlosion event, how to join, and other pertinent details for readers to be aware of.

Everything Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event

The upcoming Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event is slated to happen over two phases. The schedule for the same is as follows:

The first phase is scheduled to begin soon on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC and continue until Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC

The second phase will commence on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/3KOTpX0 Typhlosion with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here Typhlosion with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here ➡️ pkmn.news/3KOTpX0 https://t.co/vgcDFf5nuF

As mentioned above, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to interact with black crystals in-game to trigger the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle. Provided these unique structures have been unlocked, trainers will be able to notice them scattered across Paldea.

Appearing in the event, Typhlosion will bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies Pocket Monsters that have been caught from 7-star Tera Raid Battle events. It will also feature the Ghost Tera Type specifically for the upcoming event. Trainers will have to strategize accordingly to defeat the formidable Tera Pokemon.

Introduced in Generation II, Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon that is quite popular among fans. It is the final form of Cyndaquil, which is one of the three starter Pokemon in the Johto region that can be found in Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, HeartGold, and SoulSilver. Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava at level 14, which then evolves into Typhlosion at level 36.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to make sure they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices. While this should happen automatically, they can also perform the same manually by going into the game's X menu, then Mystery Gift and clicking on the Check Poke Portal News option.

Trainers will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to play with other trainers online during the event.

Poll : 0 votes