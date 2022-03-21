How to get a dragon scale in Pokemon GO (March 2022)

The dragon scale is one of Pokemon GO's seven evolution items. It originates from the Johto region, just like many of its counterparts in the mobile title.

In Pokemon GO, the dragon scale is used to evolve Seadra into Kingdra.

Kingdra is a powerful Pokemon that is currently the end of Horsea's evolutionary line. If trainers want to obtain the Dragon/Water-type Pokemon, they'll need to have the dragon scale (if trading options aren't on the table).

Fortunately, there are a few ways to obtain dragon scales, though trainers may need a little luck.

What to do to obtain a dragon scale in Pokemon GO

A dragon scale is integral in evolving Seadra into Kingdra (Image via Niantic)

As one of the Johto region's evolution items in Pokemon GO, the dragon scale can be obtained by spinning the Photo Disc of a Pokestop. The chance of an evolution item dropping from a Pokestop is small, but it isn't zero.

In addition, if players manage to get a daily Pokestop spin streak of seven days, they are guaranteed to obtain a Johto region evolution item. This doesn't guarantee that the dragon scale will be the item that appears. However, diligent trainers will likely receive one as long as they keep their spin streaks high.

On occasion, Pokemon GO trainers can also obtain dragon scales from gifts or research tasks. Players aren't guaranteed to get the item through these methods, but it doesn't hurt to try.

The most difficult part of obtaining dragon scales in Pokemon GO is the fact that they technically "compete" with other evolution items.

Obtaining a guaranteed evolution item from the Johto region means a trainer can also receive items like a king's rock, metal coat, sun stone, etc. This doesn't apply to two evolution items in particular, Sinnoh and Unova stones. These two items operate by different rules compared to their Johto counterparts.

Once trainers obtain a dragon scale, they can go ahead and feed their Seadra 100 Horsea candies and hand over the item. This will reward trainers with their own Kingdra, which is a very efficient fighter, especially in Ultra League PvP situations.

Kingdra isn't a world-beater, but it has a solid type combination as well as quality maximum attack and defense stats.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh