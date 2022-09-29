Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Wiglett, the new garden eel monster

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to deliver new information to fans around the world, and in their latest trailer, a brand new Pokemon has arrived! It might look very familiar to fans of the original games and anime, but nothing could be further from the truth. The brand-new Wiglett looks like the Diglett, but it’s a completely different species of Pokemon!

What is known about the Garden Eel Pokemon? Here is everything fans need to know about the latest addition to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pocket Monster collection.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Wiglett might look familiar, but it’s not

A brief trailer showed off Paldea’s latest Pokemon, in the form of the Garden Eel Wigglett! Though it was revealed on what looks like a beach, its category suggests it might be found further inland as well, near other bodies of water.

An adorable eel monster, Wiglett is known to have an extraordinary sense of smell. It can pick up scents from over 60 feet away, and is a pretty shy and skittish creature. According to the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet information, it is known to burrow into the ground when it spots the scent of other Pokemon.

Wiglett’s stats

Category: Garden Eel Pokemon

Garden Eel Pokemon Type: Water

Water Height: 3’11” (1.2m)

3’11” (1.2m) Weight: 4 lbs. (1.8kg)

4 lbs. (1.8kg) Ability: Gooey/Rattled

Wiglett feeds in the ocean by poking a part of its body out of the sand. It’s unknown what the rest of the pale eel looks like, however. It’s unclear if it is related to the Diglett as a sort of evolutionary branch, or if it’s all just coincidence.

It also has two known possible abilities, Gooey and Rattled. The former was introduced back in Generation VI and was the signature ability of the Goomy line. When a Pokemon with Gooey is hit, the attacker’s speed goes down by one stage. Each hit of multi-hit moves also triggers this.

It could also have the Generation V ability, Rattled. The way it currently reads, if this Pokemon is hit by a Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type damaging move, its speed will increase by one stage. This doesn’t grant immunity to the moves, only an increase of speed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. It is unclear if this will be exclusive to either version of the game, as of this writing. Either way, it's an adorable new Pokemon, and one that will be able catch and befriend in the forthcoming Paldea region.

