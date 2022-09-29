"Long Diglett will be my team mascot": Community reacts to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest revelation

A recent Pokemon video provided by Serebii.net unveiled a new creature from the Paldea region, and the game's community is experiencing a wave of emotions. The creature, Wiglett, is a Paldean species that is similar to the Generation I species Diglett, but it has been confirmed that it isn't a regional variant.

Serebii posted the video courtesy of Game Freak and its World Pokemon Ecological Society. At the moment, details are scarce about the new creature, but a few things are known: it isn't a regional version of Diglett, it possesses a worm-like body that can emerge from the ground, and it will be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon fans react to the reveal of Wiglett

Wiglett's body and preferred habitat are quite unusual compared to Diglett (Image via Game Freak)

Wiglett's reveal has caused quite a commotion on the official Pokemon subreddit. Some players have championed its appearance and quirky behavior, while others have made less favorable comparisons. The amount of buzz the creature has generated in a short time surely makes it one of the more polarizing reveals by Game Freak for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet titles.

A Reddit post by community member u/Angman_Dutt shared the Serebii video with those who may not have seen it. Suffice to say, much like other social media outlets, player reactions were varied and eccentric, to say the least.

According to one commenter who translated the Japanese comments on the trailer, Wiglett appears to be inspired by the real-world "chin anago," which are small underwater garden eels. Wiglett may also represent garden eels more broadly, as these are found throughout many parts of the world, including Spain, which the Paldea region is based on.

Many commenters also came to the realization that instead of being a Paldean version of Diglett, Wiglett is its own distinct species that possesses a similar appearance to the Kantonian Ground-type. Since it's a creature unto its own, players naturally began speculating about Wiglett's potential evolution.

While many players responded to the reveal with light-hearted jokes, others declared their outright appreciation of Wiglett despite its unusual appearance. The age-old rule within the community implies that if there's a Pokemon that exists, there's a fan that will adore it unconditionally. This appears to be the case with at least a few Redditors and Wiglett.

Some players also pointed out a very interesting fact for Wiglett. Specifically, it appears to be an example of convergent evolution within the Pokemon world. Convergent evolution is a real-world phenomenon where two organisms that may be tangentially related develop similar evolutionary traits to adapt to their environment. This seems to be the case with Diglett and Wiglett, as they appear to be different creatures that have evolved similar features (burrowing, the shape and design of their faces).

At the moment, all the community knows about Wiglett is the information that was revealed in the trailer, which sadly isn't much to go on. However, additional details will hopefully emerge that reveal Wiglett's type or evolutions, but this will completely depend on what Game Freak and The Pokemon Company decide to do with their final months of advertising.

