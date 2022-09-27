Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak hints at an upcoming new trailer containing battles, eggs, and more

As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet inches closer, potential leaks for the titles are beginning to spread. This has exponentially increased the excitement and expectations of the community, but one recent leak from the message board site 4chan has gained a lot of popularity.

This new leak has brought news of a trailer that is allegedly being released on the official Pokemon YouTube channel tomorrow. This trailer appears to revolve around more of the "virtual pet" aspect of the franchise that the game has become known for after Pokemon Amie from the sixth generation.

The leak states that some more information regarding the new Pokemon and the Titan Bosses mechanic will be revealed as well. The leak also details at least one new regional evolution of a Pokemon, much like how Stantler can only evolve in the ancient Hisui region.

Everything detailed in 4chan's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak

The first thing to note about this potential trailer is that it will be titled Have a Picnic with your Pokemon. Though the name of this mode was not revealed in the leak, it may be safe to assume that it will be referred to as "Pokemon Picnic" in the game when it gets released.

In this regard, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokemon Picnic appears to have a close resemblance to Pokemon Sun and Moon's Pokemon Refresh. This is due to both modes allowing trainers to play with their creatures, and they also give trainers the resources to cure any status conditions that may be impacting their teammates.

The leak also states that various Pokemon will make a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a list of all the creatures the leak confirms to be making a comeback:

Shroomish

Crabrawler

Salandit

Mankey

Primeape

Corvisquire

The leak also hints at a pre-evolved form of the new Pokemon, Cetitan. A new Titan Pokemon, Mechmaton, will allegedly make an appearance. Mechmaton is described as an iron worm Pokemon.

The leak states that Primeape will receive a regional evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A rather important piece of information comes to light in this trailer as well. In the leak, it is detailed that Cetitan gives the player an egg in Pokemon Picnic after it is healed. This raises the question of whether the Pokemon Daycare or Nursery will be present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If not, the game may employ a different breeding mechanic.

The leak concludes with a description of the trailer's final scene. A bunch of fog and yellow sparkles will be shown on the screen, followed by two cries. Both of the cries were described as being similar to that of the Pokemon Donphan but "more intense."

While the leaks have certainly gained a lot of attention, this one has many players on the edge of their seats, given the trailer's alleged release date. Only time will tell if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer is real or just another drop in the bucket of fake Pokemon leaks.

