Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks share plot points regarding Psychic gym, Champion, and more

As the date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch nears, avid Pokemon fans are searching the internet for leaks regarding this highly anticipated title. Luckily, with the game on the near horizon, there are more leaks to unpack than ever. These leaks revolve heavily around the plot.

While the plot of Pokemon games has always been relatively tame, players are a lot more excited this time. This is thanks to the introduction of these titles having three different main stories for players to complete. This is a first for the main series as the main titles beforehand were always very linear in design.

From what we know, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the franchise games that give players a breath of fresh air. This is due to these games being entirely open-world. Of course, this also means the plot of these titles must also reflect this. But many feel that this new change of pace brings questions.

Everything included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Recent Plot leak

The three plot points that will make up the main story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will revolve around defeating the evil team, becoming the regional champion, and finding the "Herba Mystica."

While there have been no leaks surrounding the Herba Mystica, much information has come out regarding the staple Gym Challenge series.

For starters, we know all of the types of Pokemon each of the eight Gym Leaders will be using:

Bug

Grass

Water

Normal

Electric

Ghost

Ice

Psychic

As for the Elite Four, the types they will use have not been revealed. However, it is not impossible for these games to do away with a signature Elite Four, much like how Pokemon Sword and Shield replaced the staple gauntlet of trainers with a tournament featuring each Gym Leader.

As an unusual feature, players can even choose to challenge the champion of the region without any badges to their name whatsoever. However, if the player succeeds, they will not be crowned the new champion. They will be kicked out of the stadium in which they battle the champion until all badges are obtained.

As announced in the official trailers for the game, players are free to challenge the Gym Leaders in any order they see fit. While we do not have any confirmation on the details of where these gyms are located on the map, the leaks state that the Ghost and Ice-type gyms are located fairly close to one another.

There is also confirmation that four sides of Legendary Pokemon will appear in the game. However, the leaks state that these four will have nothing to do with the three main plots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the newest Pokemon to be revealed, Armarouge and Ceruledge, are two.

The final details from this plot leak revolve around the rideable main Legendary Pokemon that appear on the game's box art. Contrary to what many may believe, players cannot ride these Legendary Pokemon as soon as they get them. Instead, they are required to beat the Psychic-type Gym beforehand.

