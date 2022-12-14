Who is Larry, and why is he the most popular NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

While playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for my review, I came to an important conclusion about halfway through the game: Larry speaks to me. Known as Aoki in the Japanese version of the game, he’s the Normal-type Gym Leader. He shows up in a restaurant in his hometown of Medali.

While all the NPCs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are fantastic, few characters have the same grip on Pokemon fans as Larry does. How, though? What makes this character so fascinating? Is it because he’s the Normal-type Master? Or that he’s also an Elite Four member? Though these are all interesting, it’s not really what makes Larry so great.

Larry is perhaps the best NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because he’s relatable.

Larry is the absolute best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When I first met Larry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, I immediately felt seen. Not only was he a tired man, dealing in Pokemon battles besides his “regular job,” he looked like me. Even down to the gray hair coming in via streaks. I was convinced that “The Exceptional Everyman” was a rip-off of me - except he’s probably taller than me.

Larry is the Medali Gym leader and holds his battles in his favorite place - The Treasure Eatery of Medali. His squad isn’t anything to write home about, but somehow, he is a threat - mostly through the use of TM025 (Facade).

“I’m Larry. I’m assigned to work as the Gym Leader of the Medali Gym.”

People love Larry because they can relate to him. Larry seems to hate his job and just shows up because he’s got to get paid. The Normal-type gym leader doesn’t give you a big, flashy speech or strike cool poses. He trundles in, head down, holding his briefcase. If he spends too much time chatting with you, he will have his pay docked, according to the gym leader.

Not only is he the embodiment of the Japanese salaryman, he really speaks to people of my (older) age. Most of us have worked a job that we hate. I did for 10 years, so I felt this in my soul.

Chris @GawkingGeek Larry is the greatest Pokémon gym leader of all time. Larry is the greatest Pokémon gym leader of all time. https://t.co/V72xGxWdDB

We learned later that Geeta is his boss. That’s right, he’s also a member of the Elite Four. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Larry is a first for the series. He’s the first active gym leader to be a member of the Elite Four in the same generation. When you see him again, it’s a tremendous shock, but he doesn’t change his style or approach.

“I serve as a member of the Elite Four too, yes … Unfortunately for me.”

He is still a whole mood. Tired, only dueling the protagonist because he has to. He uses two Pokemon types as well, which is another first. Now he runs a Flying team because Geeta told him to.

Nearly every gym leader or Elite Four member is excited about their job. They love it, but in Paldea, most gym leaders have a side hustle or second job. Larry’s side hustle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? More Pokemon battles. His role as a member of the Elite Four feels like he was given extra responsibilities for work with no additional pay. He’s not thrilled - he’s exhausted.

Despite being one of the most skilled Pokemon trainers in the entire region, he doesn’t enjoy taking part in your adventures during Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Many people are familiar with this notion, no matter where they live. While sure, Pokemon is a kid's game, there are few things aimed at us adults.

Many gamers can identify and relate to Larry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, no matter their job. Everyone has days when they wake up and wish they could roll back over and go to bed again. Larry, we salute you. You’re the best.

Poll : 0 votes