Pokemon Horizons Episode 15: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode "Fly! Wattrel!!" certainly had its heartwarming moments as well as some more harrowing occasions. One of the most notable moments came at the episode's conclusion, where Spinel tricked Liko and stole the protective pendant given to her by her grandmother. This cliffhanger has fans anticipating Episode 15 Someone We Can't See! Whosawhatsit? even more.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to see more of the story unfold, as Episode 15 is slated to air on July 28, 2023, in Japan. Unfortunately, while progress is being made on Pokemon Horizons' localization in other countries, fans will still have to rely on fan translations for the time being.

But where can Pokemon watchers enjoy the new episode of Horizons? And what should they expect from Episode 15?

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 15

Japanese viewers have the benefit of watching Pokemon Horizons on stations such as TV Tokyo right when the episode kicks off at 6:55 JST. However, not every Pokemon fan has access to TV stations in Japan, and even if they did, the episode isn't translated for audiences in other languages.

Fortunately, the community of watchers and fans is a dedicated one. Roughly a day or two after a given Pokemon Horizons episode airs, the fan community tends to re-upload them with subtitles on sites like YouTube and Twitch. While this violates Fair Use and Copyright guidelines, fans can still catch the episode if they're fast.

Furthermore, if fans have access to a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription, the new episode tends to be dropped on the platform shortly after its air date. The VPN is necessary though, as the show only pops up on the Japanese iteration of Prime Video, so fans will need to set the region accordingly in their VPN settings.

Unfortunately, until Pokemon Horizons is officially localized (which is in the works thanks to a recent trailer showcasing its English dub), watchers will have to rely on third-party uploads or Prime Video for the time being.

What might happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 15?

After losing her pendant to Spinel in Episode 14 of Pokemon Horizons, it appears that Liko will be spending quite a bit of time in Levincia, likely in an attempt to track it down. However, the preview for Episode 15 also showcases many other events and characters of note.

One of the most evident introductions in the preview is the appearance of Iono, Levincia's Electric-type gym leader and streamer. Roy is seen with his new Wattrel, and a Corvisquire even appears clutching silverware in its claws. This certainly leaves plenty of questions, but not too many answers by comparison.

Will Liko and/or Roy battle Iono? Maybe not quite yet, but Liko is a big fan of online personalities, as fans have no doubt gathered from her immense appreciation of Dot's Nidothing persona. One thing's for certain though, the Rising Volt Tacklers will have a tough job on their hands recovering Liko's protective pendant.

The only way to see what happens for sure is to catch the next episode of Pokemon Horizons after it airs in Japan on July 28, 2023.