Pokémon Horizons anime confirms English dub cast with trailer

During the panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the Pokémon Company announced that the English dub for the new Pokémon Horizons anime series is “coming soon.” The company also revealed the English dub’s cast members and an official trailer for the same, as well as an English dubbed clip from the series’ first episode.

The newest anime series for the trading card, video game, and anime franchise, Pokémon Horizons is also the first series to not feature Ash Ketchum as the main protagonist. Ash and Pikachu are instead replaced by Liko and Sprigatito, with appearances from other Generation 9 starters Fuecoco and Quaxly in the series as well.

Pokémon Horizons first premiered in Japan on Friday, April 14, 2023, with a one-hour long first episode special. The series has since regularly aired in Japan on Friday evenings at 6:55 pm in a standard 30-minute format. The series was first announced in late 2022 following the end of Ash’s journey to become a Pokémon League Champion.

Pokémon Horizons English dub likely to premiere by year’s end based on timing of “coming soon” promise

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



pic.twitter.com/MiDhBcBwY2 The English dub for 'POKEMON HORIZONS: THE SERIES' is coming soon to North America!

As of this article’s writing, it seems that only two cast members have been announced for the English dub of the Pokémon Horizons anime series. These cast members are Crispin Freeman as Friede and Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu. Captain Pikachu serves as a supporting character in the series, keeping the franchise’s adorable mascot actively involved while also passing the torch to the next generation.

As mentioned above, the new series follows dual protagonists Liko and Roy, with the former being generally viewed as the more central protagonist of the two. They are joined by the aforementioned Generation 9 starters, which will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.

Director Saori Den will be in charge of the project, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as the creative director. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts, while Tetsuo Yajima is the action director. Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, Kyoko Ito is the sub-character designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Conisch is producing the music.

The Pokémon Company also announced that the fourth and final batch of episodes for the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys anime series will premiere on Netflix on September 8. The episodes will feature the return of fan-favorite characters from Ash’s original adventures, such as Brock, Misty, Gary, Team Rocket, and the Squirtle Squad.

The animr series serves as the final chapter for Ash and Pikachu, commemorating their adventures in light of finally achieving their shared goal together. Come September 8, fans in the United States and Latin America will finally be able to celebrate the end of the duo’s journey alongside Japanese fans.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.