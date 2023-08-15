Pokemon GO August 14-20 (2023): GO Fest New York City, Noxious Swamp, World Championships Celebration, and more

While the Pokemon World Championships 2023 may have concluded, Pokemon GO trainers need not fret - the upcoming week is packed with exciting events and adventures. The World Championships Celebration event is on its last leg. The GO Fest New York 2023 is slated to start later this week, with the Noxious Swamp being held on the weekend.

Pokemon GO fans have been in for a treat with the annual World Championships tournament. The accompanying event featured a number of exciting debuts. They also got hold of code-exclusive Timed Research questlines by catching the livestream of the proceedings on the official Twitch channel.

So what lies ahead this week? Read on to learn more.

GO Fest New York City, Noxious Swamp, World Championships Celebration, and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

World Championships Celebration

The World Championships Celebration event began on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It saw the debut of Passimian, World Championships 2023 Pikachu, and Shiny Scraggy.

Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp is slated to run from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will bring a few Poison- and Dragon-type Pokemon that are set to spawn during GO Fest 2023: New York City.

The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Skrelp in the popular AR title.

GO Fest 2023 New York City

After Oklahoma and London, GO Fest 2023 will arrive in New York City 2023 for the last chapter of its in-world events, slated to take place in the Big Apple from Friday, August 18, 2023, to Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The occasion will see the debut of Shiny Golett and Shiny Skrelp.

August 2023 monthly bonuses

Increased reward for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak (20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust)

Increased reward for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak (20,000 XP)

Spotlight & Raid Hours

The upcoming Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Stufful will be featured during the occasion, appearing more frequently in the wild. The event will also have a 2x Catch XP bonus for participating trainers.

This week's Raid Hour will put the focus on Xerneas, appearing more frequently in 5-star Raids. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

GO Battle League

The GO Battle League cups to be hosted by Pokemon GO this week are as follows:

August 11 to August 18

Great League [3x Stardust win rewards]

Ultra League [3x Stardust win rewards]

Master League [3x Stardust win rewards]

August 18 to August 25

Master League [3x Stardust win rewards]

Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition [3x Stardust win rewards]

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

This week's Raid bosses for 5-star and Mega Raids in Pokemon GO are as follows:

August 4 to August 16

Cresselia as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Gyarados as Mega Raid boss

August 16 to 23 || August 27 to September 1

Xerneas and Yveltal as 5-star Raid bosses

Mega Salamence as Mega Raid boss

Interested readers can learn more about the August 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap here.