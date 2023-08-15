Pokemon GO: Complete Mega Salamence solo raid guide

Pokemon GO raids are a nice way for trainers to encounter new creatures. They recently brought Mega Rayquaza during the 2023 GO Fest, and that was a major hit. The next creature to be featured is Mega Salamence. The normal version of Salamence is one of the strongest Dragon-type creatures. Mega Salamence is set to become as potent as the godly Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO.

Mega Salamence is going to return to the Gyms on August 16, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on August 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Mega Salamence is a Dragon- and Flying-type creature. As a Mega Raid Boss, this Pocket Monster will have the following attributes:

Combat Power (CP): 50,285

50,285 Base Attack : 310

: 310 Base Defense : 251

: 251 Base Stamina: 216

Technically, a minimum of two trainers are ideal for defeating Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO. However, it is possible to solo defeat Mega Salamence.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know in order to solo defeat this Mega creature in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO?

Mega Rayquaza is one of the best counters to Mega Salamence (Image via Sportskeeda)

If your Trainer Level is high enough and you have proper counters to Mega Salamence, you can solo defeat this Mega Boss in the game. Being a dual Dragon- and Flying-type creature, Mega Salamence is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Rock

If you have creatures that are of these elemental typings and are at level 40 or above, you can defeat Mega Salamence by yourself. However, you will need to raid this creature at least twice to successfully take it down. So, ensure you have a stockpile of healing items like revives and potions.

Best counters to use against Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO

Ice-type Mega Pokemon are very effective against Mega Salamence (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following creatures will perform the best against Mega Salamence:

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Salamence

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Galarian Darmanitan

Glaceon

Mega Charizard X

Jynx

Mewtwo

Avalugg

Keep in mind that the Pocket Monster that you want to use in your roster must be above level 40. Otherwise, you might have some difficulty in taking down this mega beast.

Best moves to use against Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mega Latias as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Any creature that uses the following moves will perform well in the raids against Mega Salamence:

Fast moves Charge moves Ice Shard Avalanche Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) Charm Dazzling Gleam Dragon Tail Outrage Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Ice Fang Glaciate Frost Breath Rock Slide Fury Cutter Dragon Pulse Rock Throw Ice Punch Confusion Draco Meteor

Is it worth raiding Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO?

Mega Aerodactyl is a good counter to Mega Salamence (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Salamence is one of the hardest-hitting Dragon-type attackers in the game. If you do not have a Rayquaza with a good appraisal, you should consider doing a few Mega Salamence raids. Not only will you increase the chances of getting a Salamence with good PvP and PvE appraisals, but you will also get a lot of Salamence Candies and Mega Energy.

Furthermore, Mega Salamence will give Mega-bonus to other Dragon-type attackers in raids. So, we feel it is definitely worth solo raiding Mega Salamence in GO.