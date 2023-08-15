Pokemon GO: Complete Mega Salamence solo raid guide

Pokemon GO raids are a nice way for trainers to encounter new creatures. They recently brought Mega Rayquaza during the 2023 GO Fest, and that was a major hit. The next creature to be featured is Mega Salamence. The normal version of Salamence is one of the strongest Dragon-type creatures. Mega Salamence is set to become as potent as the godly Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO.
Mega Salamence is going to return to the Gyms on August 16, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on August 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Mega Salamence is a Dragon- and Flying-type creature. As a Mega Raid Boss, this Pocket Monster will have the following attributes:
- Combat Power (CP): 50,285
- Base Attack: 310
- Base Defense: 251
- Base Stamina: 216
Technically, a minimum of two trainers are ideal for defeating Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO. However, it is possible to solo defeat Mega Salamence.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know in order to solo defeat this Mega creature in Pokemon GO.
Can you solo defeat Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO?
If your Trainer Level is high enough and you have proper counters to Mega Salamence, you can solo defeat this Mega Boss in the game. Being a dual Dragon- and Flying-type creature, Mega Salamence is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Ice
- Rock
If you have creatures that are of these elemental typings and are at level 40 or above, you can defeat Mega Salamence by yourself. However, you will need to raid this creature at least twice to successfully take it down. So, ensure you have a stockpile of healing items like revives and potions.
Best counters to use against Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO
The following creatures will perform the best against Mega Salamence:
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Glaceon
- Mega Charizard X
- Jynx
- Mewtwo
- Avalugg
Keep in mind that the Pocket Monster that you want to use in your roster must be above level 40. Otherwise, you might have some difficulty in taking down this mega beast.
Best moves to use against Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO
Any creature that uses the following moves will perform well in the raids against Mega Salamence:
Is it worth raiding Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO?
Mega Salamence is one of the hardest-hitting Dragon-type attackers in the game. If you do not have a Rayquaza with a good appraisal, you should consider doing a few Mega Salamence raids. Not only will you increase the chances of getting a Salamence with good PvP and PvE appraisals, but you will also get a lot of Salamence Candies and Mega Energy.
Furthermore, Mega Salamence will give Mega-bonus to other Dragon-type attackers in raids. So, we feel it is definitely worth solo raiding Mega Salamence in GO.