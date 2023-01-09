Pokemon GO Mega Salamence raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

One of the many different forms of gameplay many trainers choose to partake in Pokemon GO is the Raid Battle. In fact, it was once so popular that it even found its way into the main series, starting with Pokemon Sword and Shield, and then returning in the form of Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Thankfully, Niantic frequently cycles the bosses that can be challenged to keep the experience fresh for veteran players. In the current rotation, they can expect to find Mega Salamence spawn in Mega Raids across the globe. These types of Raid Battles are commonly seen as the ultimate challenge due to their sheer difficulty.

While Mega Salamence is sure to be one of the most challenging bosses players can face in Pokemon GO, no creature in the game is invincible. However, trainers must ensure they do their research rather than just head in without a plan. So, how can they gear up to take on this powerful new Raid Boss?

Mega Salamence Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

The first thing players should know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. Mega Salamence is a Flying and Dragon-type critter, which is typical among dragons in the franchise. This type is shared by other similar creatures like Rayquaza, Dragonite, and Noivern as well.

The abundance of Dragon and Flying-types makes preparing for the fight against Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO slightly easier. The creature is weak to Ice, Fairy, Rock, and other Dragon-type attacks, and since both of its typings share a weakness to Ice, moves of that element hurt it even more.

This particular piece of information provides players with more insight towards what they can build to best deal with Mega Salamence in Pokemon GO. With its stat-spread leaning more towards offense, trainers can build a team of offensive creatures of their own without having to worry about needing an anchor pick.

Talking about potential counters, players should look into bringing powerful Dragon-types of their own. Picks like Dragonite and Rayquaza are some of the strongest options but may fall flat defensively. With this in mind, Steel-types like Excadrill and Steelix may provide an extra layer of bulk with Dialga providing a solid mix of the two.

However, some players may not have access to these top-shelf Legendary Pokemon. With this in mind, they may want some cheaper options to bring to this fight. Thankfully, Eevee has two evolutions that are capable of taking on this fight: Sylveon and Glaceon. Information on how to get these forms in Pokemon GO can be found here.

Other popular choices players should consider are Mamoswine and Weavile. While Mamoswine is preferred by many, Weavile can come in handy in large raid groups thanks to its high attacking power and quick fast attacks. Avalugg is a great option too as it has incredible bulk that allows it to stay longer on the field.

In terms of a raid group size, trainers should play it safe and roll in groups of seven or eight. Since this fight can be very difficult for inexperienced raiders, they should focus on collecting as many players as they can for the battle to come.

