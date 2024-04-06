Salamence with Outrage was released in Pokemon GO during the Bagon Community Day on April 13, 2019. Versions of this critter have been available from time to time since then. The Bagon Community Day Classic, to be held between 2 - 5 pm local time on April 7, 2024, will allow players to evolve Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows the legacy move Outrage.

Whether you evolve Shelgon for the first time, or you already have a Salamence you are considering teaching this exclusive move, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about Salamence with Outrage's viability in Pokemon GO's PvP and PvE battles.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Salamence with Outrage good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before assessing Salamence with Outrage's value in Pokemon GO, take a look at its move pool and stats:

Fast Attacks

Dragon Tail

Bite

Fire Fang

Charged Attacks

Draco Meteor

Outrage (Exclusive)

Hydro Pump

Fire Blast

Base Stats

Attack: 214

Defense: 175

Stamina: 216

In GO Battle League, Outrage is a 110 base power move that costs 60 energy. Taking into consideration STAB, the move deals 132 base damage, bringing its damage-to-energy ratio to 2.2.

While the move is strong, Salamence's stat distribution holds it back from becoming a strong contender in any of the main GO Battle League formats. In the Great League, it ranks 800, 613 in the Ultra, and 173 in the Master League. Even at its best, it can only perform respectably when given a shield advantage. This is notwithstanding Outrage being part of its moveset.

If you are looking for the best IVs for Salamence, check out our Bagon Community Day Classic PvP and PvE guide.

Is Salamence with Outrage good in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

In PvE battles, Outrage has the following stats:

Power - 110

Energy - 50

Animation Duration - 3.9s

Damage Window - 2.5s - 3.7s

DPS - 28.21

DPE - 2.20

Outrage is Salamence's best Dragon-type Charged Attack for Gyms and Raid battles. In fact, Shadow Salamence with Outrage is the fifth-best Dragon-type attacker in Pokemon GO.

How to get Salamence with Outrage in Pokemon GO

As of this writing, to acquire a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack outrage, you must evolve Shelgon into Salamence by feeding it 100 Candy, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on April 7, 2024.

If you miss this window, you might have to wait for the next time this move is available or teach it to Salamence using an Elite Charged TM.

