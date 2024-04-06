Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic will be held on April 7, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this period, Bagon would be spawning in large numbers around you. The original Community Day featuring this critter was held on April 13, 2019. Bagon evolves into Shelgon with 25 Candy, which in turn evolves into Salamence on being fed 100 Candy. Evolving Shelgon during this event will give you a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic's PvP and PvE impact.



Is Outrage Salamence worth it in Pokemon GO?

Outrage Salamence in Pokemon GO PvP

In PvP scenarios, Outrage is a 110 base power move that consumes 60 energy. When used by Salamence, it hits extremely hard, but unfortunately, the lack of bulk doesn't allow Hoenn region's pseudo legendary dragon to get much value out of it.

Salamance, with or without its Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic move, is not a viable GO Battle League pick. According to PvPoke, it is ranked 800 in the Great League, 613 in the Ultra League, and 173 in the Master League.

Outrage Salamence in Pokemon GO PvE

In raids and Gym battles, Outrage is a 110 base power move that consumes 50 energy. It has an animation duration of 3.9 seconds and a damage window of 2.5-3.7 seconds.

Unlike PvP, where Salamence does not do well, in PvE it shines. Mega Salamence is the third-best Dragon-type attacker in the game, closely followed by Shadow Salamence.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic

Best IV spreads for Bagon for Great League

0/14/19 - 1500 CP at Level 15 0/10/14 - 1500 CP at Level 15 0/13/10 - 1499 CP at Level 15 0/9/15 - 1499 CP at Level 15 5/15/15 - 1499 CP at Level 14.5

Best IV spreads for Bagon for Ultra League

1/15/15 - 2498 CP at Level 24.5 2/14/15 - 2500 CP at Level 24.5 0/15/15 - 2489 CP at Level 24.5 1/15/14 - 2493 CP at Level 24.5 0/14/9 - 2500 CP at Level 25

Best IV spreads for Bagon for Master League

15/15/15 - 4239 CP at Level 50 14/15/15 - 4224 CP at Level 50 15/15/14 - 4230 CP at Level 50 15/14/15 - 4227 CP at Level 50 13/15/15 - 4210 CP at Level 50

Is Pokemon GO Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

While from a PvP perspective, Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic appears lackluster, the viability of Outrage Salamence in PvE battle makes the event worth participating in.

