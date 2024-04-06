Pokemon GO Salamence: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Salamence's best moveset, counters, and overall viability in the game's PvP and PvE scene is something that players often wonder about. The pseudo-legendary Dragon was introduced to the game in February 2018 during the Hoenn Celebration event. It can be obtained from the wild, from raids, or by evolving Shelgon.
Once you have a Salamence in Pokemon GO, you might want to know its best moveset and what critters counter it. This article provides a detailed overview on these subjects.
Pokemon GO Salamence best moveset
In Pokemon GO, Salamence has slightly different preferred movesets for PvP and PvE battles. They are as follows:
Best PvP moveset for Pokemon GO Salamence
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Outrage* and Hydro Pump
Best PvE moveset for Pokemon GO Salamence
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Outrage*
Is Salamence good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Salamence is nearly useless in GO Battle League, where there are plenty of Dragons that bring more value to the table. This applies across the Great, Ultra, and Master League formats. While Salamence has a very high Attack stat, it lacks the bulk to withstand incoming damage.
Regardless of whether you have Salamence with Outrage, refrain from using this Pocket Monster in trainer battles.
PvP combat is where Salamence shines. It is the best Shadow Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Even its Mega Evolution is extremely strong, though it gets outclassed by Mega Garchomp and Mega Rayquaza.
As long as a battle doesn't require specific counters, Salamence or Mega Salamence can make quite a splash as a Dragon-type attacker in raid and Gym battles.
Pokemon GO Salamence: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Dragon Tail
- Bite
- Fire Fang
Charged Attacks
- Draco Meteor
- Outrage [might require an Elite Charged TM]
- Hydro Pump
- Fire Blast
Base Stats
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 4239
Pokemon GO Salamence: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Dragon and Flying-type Pocket Monster, Salamence in Pokemon GO resists the following types of attacks:
- Grass (39.1%)
- Ground (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Water (62.5%)
Salamence has the following weaknesses:
- Rock (160.0%)
- Fairy (160.0%)
- Dragon (160.0%)
- Ice (256.0%)
The only elemental type Salamence can hit for STAB super-effective damage in Pokemon GO is Dragon as it does not learn any Flying-type Fast or Charged Attacks.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Salamence
Great League counters: Azumarill, Skarmory, Lickitung, Lanturn, Whiscash
Ultra League counters: Steelix, Cresselia, Poliwrath, Altered Forme Giratina, Talonflame
Master League counters: Dialga, Therian Landorus, Mewtwo, Origin Forme Giratina, Kyogre
PvE counters:
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Galarian Standard Mode Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel
