Pokemon GO Carbink raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has already seen Rock/Fairy-type creature Carbink make appearances at GO Fest stops in London, Osaka, and New York City. Now, the gem-encrusted species is making its way to the global portion of GO Fest 2023 as a research reward and 2-star raid boss on August 26-27, 2023, presenting one of the best opportunities yet to capture this Pocket Monster.
As a 2-star raid boss, Carbink shouldn't be particularly difficult to take down in Pokemon GO. Plenty of trainers should be able to do so solo, but there's also nothing wrong with inviting a few fellow trainers into a Carbink raid to defeat it in a faster fashion.
Regardless of how Pokemon GO trainers decide to enter Carbink raids during GO Fest Global 2023, they'll want to bring the right team of Pokemon and moves to take it down quickly and efficiently.
What are the best counter Pokemon to beat Carbink in Pokemon GO raids?
As a dual Rock/Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Carbink has four elemental weaknesses, one of which is particularly potent compared to the rest. Overall, the Pocket Monster will take super effective damage from Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. Of these attacks, Steel-type moves are doubly super effective.
If trainers want to deal optimal damage to Carbink in Pokemon GO raids, they'll also want to match moves of these types to users of the same types. This will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and improve the damage output even further, leading to quicker completion times for raids overall.
Recommended counter Pokemon to beat Carbink in raids
- Metagross
- Dialga
- Kyogre
- Excadrill
- Zacian
- Melmetal
- Genesect
- Groudon
- Jirachi
- Lucario
- Aggron
- Bisharp
- Empoleon
- Scizor
- Durant
- Cobalion
- Kartana
- Kingler
- Perrserker
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Garchomp
What are the best moves to counter Carbink in Pokemon GO raids?
As previously noted, when players are deciding which counters to use against Carbink, they'll want to roll with Steel-type attacks as much as possible. These will ensure the best possible damage being dealt, especially if they're being used by a Steel-type Pokemon.
Be that as it may, if players don't have a Steel-type arsenal available, they can utilize Grass, Water, and Ground-type moves/Pokemon. Since Carbink is a 2-star raid boss, it should still be quite easy to counter and defeat without using Steel-type picks. This is especially true if a player's team has high CP and IV stats.
Recommended moves to beat Carbink in raids
- Bullet Punch
- Meteor Smash
- Metal Claw
- Iron Head
- Waterfall
- Hydro Pump
- Hydro Cannon
- Origin Pulse
- Double Iron Bash
- Magnet Bomb
- Mud Shot
- Precipice Blades
- Doom Desire
- Flash Cannon
- Iron Tail
- Heavy Slam
- Razor Leaf
- Leaf Blade
- Crabhammer
- Steel Wing
- Earthquake
Keep in mind that although the counters listed above will be great for taking down Carbink, they're by no means the only options available. As long as trainers are exploiting Carbink's type weaknesses, they should be able to have a high degree of success when it comes to defeating the Rock/Fairy-type creature in raids.