Pokemon GO Carbink raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has already seen Rock/Fairy-type creature Carbink make appearances at GO Fest stops in London, Osaka, and New York City. Now, the gem-encrusted species is making its way to the global portion of GO Fest 2023 as a research reward and 2-star raid boss on August 26-27, 2023, presenting one of the best opportunities yet to capture this Pocket Monster.

As a 2-star raid boss, Carbink shouldn't be particularly difficult to take down in Pokemon GO. Plenty of trainers should be able to do so solo, but there's also nothing wrong with inviting a few fellow trainers into a Carbink raid to defeat it in a faster fashion.

Regardless of how Pokemon GO trainers decide to enter Carbink raids during GO Fest Global 2023, they'll want to bring the right team of Pokemon and moves to take it down quickly and efficiently.

What are the best counter Pokemon to beat Carbink in Pokemon GO raids?

As a dual Rock/Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Carbink has four elemental weaknesses, one of which is particularly potent compared to the rest. Overall, the Pocket Monster will take super effective damage from Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. Of these attacks, Steel-type moves are doubly super effective.

If trainers want to deal optimal damage to Carbink in Pokemon GO raids, they'll also want to match moves of these types to users of the same types. This will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and improve the damage output even further, leading to quicker completion times for raids overall.

Recommended counter Pokemon to beat Carbink in raids

Metagross

Dialga

Kyogre

Excadrill

Zacian

Melmetal

Genesect

Groudon

Jirachi

Lucario

Aggron

Bisharp

Empoleon

Scizor

Durant

Cobalion

Kartana

Kingler

Perrserker

Alolan Dugtrio

Garchomp

What are the best moves to counter Carbink in Pokemon GO raids?

As previously noted, when players are deciding which counters to use against Carbink, they'll want to roll with Steel-type attacks as much as possible. These will ensure the best possible damage being dealt, especially if they're being used by a Steel-type Pokemon.

Be that as it may, if players don't have a Steel-type arsenal available, they can utilize Grass, Water, and Ground-type moves/Pokemon. Since Carbink is a 2-star raid boss, it should still be quite easy to counter and defeat without using Steel-type picks. This is especially true if a player's team has high CP and IV stats.

Recommended moves to beat Carbink in raids

Bullet Punch

Meteor Smash

Metal Claw

Iron Head

Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Origin Pulse

Double Iron Bash

Magnet Bomb

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Doom Desire

Flash Cannon

Iron Tail

Heavy Slam

Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Crabhammer

Steel Wing

Earthquake

Keep in mind that although the counters listed above will be great for taking down Carbink, they're by no means the only options available. As long as trainers are exploiting Carbink's type weaknesses, they should be able to have a high degree of success when it comes to defeating the Rock/Fairy-type creature in raids.