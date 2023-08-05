Pokemon GO's August raids lineup is teeming with top-tier Legendary Pokemon. Thanks to GO Fest 2023 going live during this month, players will get the opportunity to catch some rare and powerful creatures through five-star raids. One such critter is Xerneas, which will first be available to players in Osaka (Japan) and London (England) during the Pokemon GO Fest events in these cities.

Following this exclusive period, players from the rest of the world can encounter Xerneas in five-star raids between August 16-23 and from August 27 to September 1.

Xerneas caught during this period will know the Fast Attack Geomancy, which makes it a very attractive catch. However, to make that happen, you must defeat it in the raid. For a Legendary Pokemon of Xerneas' stature, that is no cakewalk. Ideally, you need four to six players to comfortably defeat this raid boss. That said, with proper strategy and counters, it is possible to defeat the Life Pokemon with only one or two high-level teammates. This article will tell you how.

How to defeat Xerneas in Pokemon GO with two players

While solo-ing Xerneas might be a bit of a stretch, it is totally possible to defeat it with two players. Since it is a pure Fairy-type Pocket Monster, it is weak to Poison and Steel-type attacks.

Xerneas has an Attack stat of 250 and a Defense stat of 185. In the raid, it has a total CP of 45899, with 15,000 health points (HP). This makes it a solid all-round performer who can tank hits and dish them out with equal efficacy.

Xerneas in this Pokemon GO raid will have Tackle as its Fast Attack and Megahorn, Thunder, Moonblast, Giga Impact, or Close Combat as its Charged Attack. All of these moves can take down your raid attacker in one or two hits. Therefore, dodging will be paramount if you want to defeat Xerneas with only two players.

Along with this, you need the best possible counters available in the game. They must be maxed out to their highest level to knock out Xerneas with two raiders in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Xerneas in Pokemon GO

Xerneas in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shifting our focus to counters against Xerneas, Shadow Metagross is one of the best critters you can take into the fight. This creature has an extremely high damage output that can exert large amounts of pressure on the raid boss. The ideal moveset for Shadow Metagross for this raid is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash.

If you can't form a team consisting of just Shadow Metagross, combine it with the following critters:

Nihiligo with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

with Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

with Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

with Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

with Jirachi with Charge Beam and Doom Desire

You also want a Mega Evolved Pokemon to boost the team's overall damage output. Depending on whether your lineup is more oriented towards Steel-type or Poison-type counters, you can choose either of these Mega Evolutions:

Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

with Mega Gengar with Hex and Sludge Bomb

with Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

The Xerneas raid is one opportunity you don't want to miss in Pokemon GO's August lineup since, with Geomancy, it will be one of the best critters in Master League battles.