Pokemon GO: Mega Charizard X Raid counters and weaknesses (July 2021)

Pokemon GO is currently featuring Mega Charizard X in Mega Raids. Trainers need to know the beast's weaknesses and the best counters to use against it.

Mega Charizard X is a fierce Fire/Dragon-type that wields an impressive 273 Attack stat. One thing's for sure, players taking on this raid boss will want to know its weaknesses if they wish to stand a chance.

This article will guide any Pokemon GO player on the best counters to use against Mega Charizard X, as well as the Pocket Monster's weaknesses.

Trainers, congratulations on completing all 24 challenges in the #PokemonGOFest2021 Global Challenge Arena! As a reward, we’re excited to unveil more details on this year’s Ultra Unlock bonus events. https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/qMpgSWccpr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 21, 2021

Related: Pokemon GO: Dialga counters and weaknesses

How to beat Mega Charizard X in raids in Pokemon GO

Before a player enters the Mega Raid against Mega Charizard X, they should know that the Pokemon has built-in resistances against the following types:

Fire

Grass

Bug

Electric

Steel

More importantly, Pokemon GO trainers must be equipped with the knowledge that Mega Charizard X is weak against Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon.

Taking this information into account, these are the best counters to use against Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO's Mega Raids.

Palkia - there's nothing like a little dragon-on-dragon action. Palkia will put up a brilliant fight against the raid boss if it uses the moves Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor.

Rampardos - a Rock-type that is perfectly equipped to deal with Mega Charizard X, Rampardos should utilize a moveset consisting of Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rhyperior - as a dual Ground/Rock-type Pokemon, Rhyperior can take advantage of two of Mega Charizard X's weaknesses. A fantastic moveset for this raid will have Rhyperior know the attacks Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker.

Dragonite - another Dragon-type that has the stats to go toe-to-toe with this raid boss, Dragonite can deal a solid amount of damage utilizing Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor.

Terrakion - Pokemon GO players fortunate enough to have caught this Legendary Pocket Monster can expect great things from it when battling Mega Charizard X. The winning moveset for Terrakion in this raid is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Garchomp - this Ground/Dragon-type always seems to come in handy in Pokemon GO, and the story is no different when it comes to battling Mega Charizard X. A Garchomp with the moves Dragon Tail and Outrage in its arsenal will put in the work against this raid boss.

Players that wish to defeat the Mega Charizard X Raid boss should bring multiple of the above-listed Pokemon with them to the battle. As always, it's a fantastic idea to enter the raid alongside a few friends to help ensure the raid goes according to plan.

The flow of time has been disrupted! Dialga is appearing in five-star raids, and Pokémon from various eras are appearing more often as part of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/RXjTci4irO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 23, 2021

Also, read: Pokemon GO: Ultra Unlock timed research tasks and rewards

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul