5 rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked (March 2023)

Shiny variants in Pokemon GO are a coveted feature for many trainers, who enjoy collecting them for their unique appearance and rarity. While shiny Pokemon are already considered rare, some are even more elusive.

Encountering enough of the same species in the wild will eventually result in a shiny variant appearing. However, some creatures in Pokemon GO cannot be encountered in the wild, and others are only available through specific events, making their shiny forms even more challenging to obtain for most trainers.

It's still possible to capture these coveted shiny variants in Pokemon GO, but they rank as some of the rarest finds in the entire game.

Ranking the rarest shinies in Pokemon GO as of March 2023

5) Shiny Witch Hat Pichu

Despite shiny Pichu not being particularly tough to find as a shiny, the costumed Pichu variant is a different story entirely. The Baby Pokemon, clad in a witch hat for Halloween, only appears once per year during the annual Halloween festivities in Pokemon GO. Even then, it's a tough find since it requires players to hatch plenty of eggs. This variant of Pichu is attainable, but it requires patience and a hoard of egg incubators.

4) Shiny Abra

While finding a regular Abra in Pokemon GO may not be too difficult, it is known that Abra is incredibly conflict-averse and will run at the first sign of trouble. This carries over into the mobile space, and failing to catch an Abra on the first throw can often lead to it running from the encounter. It may not be the rarest shiny in the game anymore, but shiny Abra is still a tough variant to capture.

3) Shiny Smeargle

Finding Smeargle is typically accomplished in Pokemon GO via the in-game snapshot feature. Every so often, when a snapshot is taken of a Pokemon, Smeargle might appear and photobomb fans. However, players won't usually find a shiny Smeargle this way, as the shiny variant is reserved for very specific events like 2023's Festival of Colors. Otherwise, this elusive paintbrush Pokemon remains out of reach for most of the year.

If players are hoping to snag a shiny Smeargle, they'll need to keep a very close eye on upcoming Pokemon GO events that may include it, as Niantic tends to only give a few days per year where it can even be encountered.

2) Shiny Pikachu Libre

Although there are several different costumed Pikachu that can have shiny variants, Pikachu Libre easily ranks as the toughest one to acquire. Just obtaining a Pikachu Libre requires Pokemon GO players to reach the Legend Rank in a given PvP season. However, just because a Pikachu Libre appears, doesn't mean that it will be shiny. Niantic does provide a guaranteed Libre appearance upon reaching Legend rank, but unless players are particularly lucky, they'll likely have to wait for the next PvP season to get another chance at snagging a shiny.

This makes shiny Pikachu Libre quite rare among Pokemon GO players and one that requires a substantial amount of time to capture on average. However, with the right PvP team and strategy, obtaining a shiny Pikachu Libre may very well be within reach for the most dedicated PvP trainers.

1) Shiny Alolan Grimer

Earlier in the game's history, obtaining a shiny Alolan Grimer wasn't particularly difficult. However, this changed when Alolan Grimer was removed from the wild, forcing trainers to obtain it from eggs. Since the egg pools of hatchable Pokemon are regularly changing, the chance of even hatching a standard Alolan Grimer is slim.

This makes obtaining its shiny form incredibly challenging until Niantic decides to re-introduce Alolan Grimer into the wild or in special events like the recent Crackling Voltage event where it was available as a raid boss. It can take a significant amount of egg hatching to acquire a shiny Alolan Grimer, and even then, there's only a limited window of opportunity before the egg pool changes again.

Fortunately, the current Team GO Rocket Takeover event has re-introduced Alolan Grimer as part of the Dark-type Rocket Grunt's potential team. Even better, this event finally allows trainers to catch shiny variants of Shadow Pokemon obtained from Team GO Rocket Grunt teams, introducing a new means of potentially catching this elusive creature.

Poll : 0 votes