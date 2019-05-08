Pokemon Go: Detective Pikachu Event, Field Research Update, Shiny Pokemon and more

Gautam Nath
9 // 08 May 2019, 20:41 IST

To commemorate and celebrate the release of the live action Detective Pikachu, Niantic has released a special event for Pokemon Go. The Detective Pikachu Event for Pokemon Go allows you to catch your very own Detective Pikachu. The event will be live till 17 May, 8 PM UTC.

The event also has additional rewards that you can reap while it's live. These include special spawns, new Field Research missions, double catch XP and the capturing of Detective Pikachu.

How do you find Detective Pikachu?

It is pretty simple. Players simply need to pull up their AR camera in-game and take pictures of the Pokemon you already caught. You will get a small chance of a cute Pikachu in a hat photobombing your pictures after which you can capture it. This is similar to an event a while ago, except you had to catch Smeargle.

Field Research Missions

Pokemon Go recently added Latios, Latias, Lugia and Ho-Oh as research rewards. The Detective Pikachu event added more Research to that list where you can get special rewards.

Catch the Seed Pokemon that is seen walking in a river (Bulbasaur). Reward: Treecko

Catch the Fire-type Evolution of Eevee (Flareon). Reward: Arcanine

Catch the Water-type Pokemon carried in a backpack (Psyduck). Reward: Magikarp

Catch 10 Jigglypuff, Aipom or Snubbull. Reward: Ditto (initially disguised as Zubat)

The chance for encountering has also been significantly raised. This applies mostly to the movie Pokemon which include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Psyduck, Cubone and Snubbull. The game has also added a Shiny Aipom for the first time, so you might encounter that too.

There will also be Pokemon from the movie appearing more frequently in Raid Battles. You get double XP for catching so levelling up is also a bit easier new. You can also find exclusive Detective Pikachu items in the store in-game.

