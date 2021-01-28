Baby Pokemon are more annoying than good, but some of them are so cute that it's okay.

The Pokemon company added this weird mechanic in generation two with Pichu, Togepi, and a few other Pokemon. The mechanic seems useless, but it does have some reasoning. Some Baby Pokemon just make sense, like Elekid. Imagine hatching an egg and a four foot tall Electabuzz pops out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Baby Pokemon of all time

#5 - Tyrogue

Tyrogue is an interesting Baby Pokemon since it links all three evolutions into the same family. Tyrogue can evolve into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, or Hitmontop, depending on its stats.

Tyrogue makes it annoying for competitive players breeding for a good Hitmontop, but it's still a really cool concept.

#4 - Munchlax

Remember the weird chubby kid from first grade? This is him now. Munchlax is the fat baby Pokemon. It's hard to not like it.

Munchlax lives the dream life, eating and sleeping. Munchlax truly is a mood.

#3 - Riolu

One of Ash's newest team members, Riolu, is a classic Baby Pokemon. Riolu evolves into the quite popular Lucario. Lucario got second place in the 2020 popularity poll, so Riolu had to be included on this list.

Riolu is interesting, as it is even good in competitive as a baby, due to its great ability and interesting move pool. It's one of the best in Little Cup as well, which is all first form Pokemon.

#2 - Togepi

The classic Baby Pokemon was Togepi. Misty carried this as an egg for a very long time and was quite satisfied when it became the cute egg Pokémon, Togepi.

Togepi is also a classic for fans of the Pokémon video games, as it was given as an event Pokemon in generation two. It made it onto many players' teams and was even given a new evolution in generation four.

#1 - Pichu

Of course the baby version of Pikachu should land on this list. The Pichu Brothers were a huge part of the Pokemon movies, as they would appear for a short before many movies.

Fans of the hit Nintendo game, Super Smash Bros, love this Pokemon as well, as its a part of its expansive roster. Pichu appears in many versions of Pokemon and even other games, so it lands in the number one spot for the most popular Baby Pokemon.