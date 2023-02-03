Pokemon GO Mega Gengar Raid guide (February 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Until February 8, Pokemon GO trainers taking on Mega Raids will be met with the mighty Mega Gengar. Considered one of the hardest-hitting Mega Evolutions available in-game, this entity will be a difficult foe to overcome, but the effort will be well-rewarded.

While it's true that just about any Mega Raid boss is hard to beat, Mega Gengar stands out as being particularly dangerous. This is due to its massive maximum attack stat, allowing it to one-shot inferior foes and deal heavy damage to an entire raid party with ease. Because of this, it's vital that Pokemon GO players bring the right counters to deal with Mega Gengar.

Success in this Mega Raid is hard to obtain, but it can be made easier if the right Pokemon and moves are used in the arena.

Top Pokemon and moves to counter Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO

As a Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon, Mega Gengar is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, which will deal super effective damage to it. Furthermore, Pokemon whose types are the same as those of the aforementioned moves will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), driving up their damage numbers even more.

Unbound Hoopa is well-established to heavily counter Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Dark-type Pokemon are resistant to Ghost-type moves as well, making them great for the protracted struggle associated with this Pokemon GO Mega Raid battle.

Top Pokemon to counter Mega Gengar

Here are the top choices that can be used to counter Mega Gengar:

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Mega Swampert

Mega Absol

Unbound Hoopa

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Guzzlord

Yveltal

Landorus

Garchomp

Excadrill

Tyranitar

Aria Form Meloetta

Mamoswine

Groudon

Zarude

Rhyperior

Top moves to counter Mega Gengar

These are the best moves to use against Mega Gengar:

Lick

Confusion

Shadow Claw

Zen Headbutt

Snarl

Bite

Mud Shot

Psycho Cut

Extrasensory

Mud-Slap

Hex

Shadow Ball

Psychic

Foul Play

Crunch

Earthquake

Dark Pulse

Psystrike

Brutal Swing

Shadow Force

Earth Power

Drill Run

Future Sight

Keep in mind that while Psychic and Ghost Pokemon can counter Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO, they're susceptible to its Ghost-type moves. The raid boss can use moves like Lick and Shadow Ball to devastating effect, which can lead to a trainer losing their Psychic or Ghost-type counter before they even have a chance to deal much damage to it.

Just as important as a Pokemon GO player's battle team is their other means of preparation. This includes stocking up on plenty of healing items like Revives and Potions, as well as finding plenty of trainers to bring along into the raid.

If everyone is on the same page and is well prepared, then beating Mega Gengar should be substantially easier. If not, the group may end the raid with very little time on the clock or even botch the fight entirely.

With plenty of Pokemon with great IV stats, high CP, and the right elemental typing, even Mega Gengar should fall. After the raid boss faints, the only thing left to do is collect the Mega Energy left behind and capture the standard Gengar that remains.

This presents an excellent opportunity for Pokemon GO players to Mega Evolve their own Gengar, which can be an incredibly valuable ally in any raid it appears in. The Mega version of this creature can even work fairly well against a Gengar in boasting the same form in some circumstances!

Poll : 0 votes