5 advanced strategies to succeed in Pokemon GO PvP

Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League may look simple to some. However, as experienced players are aware, a surprisingly steep learning curve goes into getting every detail right to secure a victory. As such, there are many things players need to learn if they want to be the very best. Unlike the main series, Niantic's mobile spin-off operates on a live-action combat system featuring light and heavy attacks, not unlike any simplified fighting game.

So what are some advanced strategies players can remember when trying to improve in Pokemon GO's Battle League? Given how many little details go into each battle, there are many factors at play that players can familiarize themselves with when going into a competitive match.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bait Shields and 4 other tips for improving at Pokemon GO's Battle League

Given the differences between the mobile game and the turn-based battle system that fans of the main series are familiar with, players must study if they intend to get serious about their battling careers.

1) Knowing Type Matchups

Charmander and Squirtle, a Fire and a Water-type Pokemon, as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it may seem trivial to many players, especially those who have played the games for an extended period, knowing type matchups is incredibly important. While memorizing creatures of a distinct type and their advantageous matchups can be easy enough, many creatures in Pokemon GO's metagame have two types.

Often, creatures with two types can have certain elements that both types are resistant to or weak against. However, other creatures have a type that is weak to a specific element but is resisted by their other type. As such, players should analyze the metagame for the tier of play they want to participate in and study their respective type matchups.

2) Fast Attack Counting

Fast attacks are a significant part of Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more intricate parts of Pokemon GO is energy generation. Every fast attack in the game generates energy that can be used to fire a charged attack. Though it can take some time to perfect, players that notice an opponent using a particular attack can track how many times they use it to determine when they will have the required energy for their charged attacks and when they will use it.

This is a complicated strategy to get down, but it is never too late to start practicing. When entering your next battle, count how often your opponent uses their fast attack and when they use their charged attack. Keeping tabs on this pattern can make opponents much more predictable.

3) Bait Shields

Herdier using Protect to shield itself in battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more resource-heavy strategies that players can use, effective shield baiting can most consistently be done by creatures with both charged attacks unlocked. Once both slots are active, it is best to use one to house an attack with a low energy cost, and the next slot should be used for one with a high energy cost.

Every player starts a battle in Pokemon GO with two shields. In most cases, the trainer who uses both shields first is the loser because they no longer have the means to defend themselves from nuke attacks. Trick the opponent into using their shields early by alternating between low-cost and high-cost attacks, and try to be unpredictable.

4) Know your Pokemon's role

Registeel is notorious for being the best lead in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the main series, particular creatures excel in different parts of a battle than others. While walls, clerics, sweepers, and many more are staples in the leading franchise, Pokemon GO takes a much more drastic approach toward these roles for each creature.

There are all sorts of new roles to invest oneself in. Tanks, Fast-attackers, Leads, and many more are all vital cogs in the working machine of an effective battling team in Niantic's mobile game. A brief guide can be found here.

5) Control Switch timers

Ash sending out a Pokemon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Switch timers are arguably just as vital a resource to manage as energy for charged attacks. When players switch the active Pokemon they have in battle, a timer will appear on the other creatures in one's party. This timer is constantly ticking down, so many players will stall out this timer by waiting until the last second to send in their next creature after one faints.

This strategy is called "Clock Waiting." Though it takes a lot of fun and pacing out of the live-action battle system, it can be instrumental in close matches. However, this strategy also helps the opponent if they have a switch timer on the rest of their party.

