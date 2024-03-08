5 best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO World of Wonders

Having the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO is a must if you wish to find success in this format. It kicks off at 1 pm PT on March 8, 2024, and ends at the same time on March 22. You can only use Grass, Water, and Fairy-type critters of up to 1,500 Combat Power (CP). This year, Mantine and Toxapex have been banned from the format.

This article highlights the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO that can help you gain elo early on in the season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO Battle League Season 18

1) Ferrothorn, Pelipper, and Tentacruel

Ferrothorn, Pelipper, and Tentacruel (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ferrothorn Lead Bullet Seed Thunder and Power Whip Pelipper Switch Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane Tentacruel Closer Poison Jab Scald and Acid Spray

This team has excellent coverage and is flexible, but it lacks the immense bulk of some of the other best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO. It is strong against Galarian Weezing, Tropius, Abomasnow, Tentacruel, Jumpluff, Araquanid, Walrein, Poliwrath, Sealeo, Alolan Ninetales, Quilfish, and Victreebel.

This team resists 15 of the 18 elemental types but can hit only nine for super-effective damage. Its best matchups are against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, Ice, and Rock-type critters.

2) Shadow Mawile, Lanturn, and Empoleon

Shadow Mawile, Lanturn, and Empoleon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Mawile Lead Fire Fang Power-Up Punch and Play Rough Lanturn Switch Spark Thunderbolt and Surf Empoleon Closer Steel Wing Hydro Cannon* and Drill Peck

This team might appear spicy, but it is one of the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO. What it lacks in terms of quality on paper, it makes up for in practice.

It has excellent matchups against Galarian Weezing, Ferrothorn, Tropius, Pelipper, Abomasnow, Tentacruel, Venusaur, Jumpluff, Dewgong, Araquanid, Alolan Ninetales, Quilfish, Mawile, and Victreebel.

The team resists 14 of the 18 elemental types and can hit 14 for super-effective damage. The lineup is most effective against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters.

3) Galarian Weezing, Dewgong, and Serperior

Galarian Weezing, Dewgong, and Serperior (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Galarian Weezing Lead Fairy Wind Overheat and Brutal Swing Dewgong Switch Ice Shard* Icy Wind* and Drill Run Serperior Closer Vine Whip Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace

What makes this one of the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO is its coverage, bulk, and flexibility. You can easily pivot to regain advantage even if you run into unfavorable leads. Among the meta picks, it is best against Tropius, Pelipper, Abomasnow, Trevenant, Jumpluff, Alolan Ninetales, Quilfish, and Mawile.

It resists 10 of the 18 elemental types and hits 16 of them for super-effective damage. It is best against Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Rock-type critters.

4) Walrein, Ferrothorn, and Trevenant

Walrein, Ferrothorn, and Trevenant (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Walrein Lead Powder Snow* Icicle Spear* and Earthquake Ferrothorn Switch Double Kick Mirror Shot and Power Whip Trevenant Closer Shadow Claw Bullet Seed and Shadow Ball

This team has excellent coverage and consistency, but some members are a little squishy. This makes it one of the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO for more skilled players, as you would need to pivot around a bit to save shields for the more vulnerable team members.

It is best against meta picks like Abomasnow, Venusaur, Tentacruel, Dewgong, Lanturn, Alolan Ninetales, Quilfish, Hisuian Electrode, and Victreebel.

This team resists 13 of the 18 elemental types and can hit 14 super effectively. Overall, the team is most impactful against Fairy, Ghost, Ground, Psychic, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters.

5) Tropius, Shadow Poliwrath, and Carbink

Tropius, Shadow Poliwrath, and Carbink (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Tropius Lead Air Slash Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace Shadow Poliwrath Switch Counter* Dynamic Punch and Icy Wind Carbink Closer Rock Throw Rock Slide and Moonblast

This is one of the best Spring Cup teams in Pokemon GO, as it has excellent coverage, bulk, and consistency. It is best against meta picks like Weezing, Abomasnow, Trevenant, Jumpluff, Dewgong, Sealeo, Mawile, Lanturn, and Poliwrath.

It resists 13 of the 18 elemental types and can hit 13 of them for super-effective damage. It is most effective against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, and Rock-type Pokemon.

