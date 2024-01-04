5 best Great League Remix teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Pokemon GO's Great League Remix is a special format of GO Battle League that will take place between 1 pm PST on January 5, 2024, and 1 pm PST on January 12, 2024. This format excludes the top 20 most-used critters from the open Great League. Other than that, every critter under 1,500 CP is allowed to enter.

This article will highlight the best teams you can use in this special GO Battle League format.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Great League Remix teams in Pokemon GO Battle League in Season 17

1) Quagsire, Shadow Dragonite, and Toxapex

Quagsire, Shadow Dragonite, and Toxapex (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Quagsire Lead Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Stone Edge Shadow Dragonite Switch Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Toxapex Closer Poison Jab Brine and Sludge Wave

Water and Ground-type Pocket Monsters like Quagsire are great options for leads in Pokemon GO Great League Remix since they are only weak to Grass-type attacks. If you are met with a Grass-type attacker, you can switch to Dragonite or Toxapex, both of which resist that elemental type.

At 1,500 CP, Dragonite is a bit frail, but Dragon Breaths from it also hit the opponent much harder. Toxapex is a brilliant closer, especially if you have a shield advantage.

2) Mantine, Cresselia, and Shadow Swampert

Mantine, Cresselia, and Shadow Swampert (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Mantine Lead Wing Attack Aerial Ace and Ice beam Cresselia Switch Psycho Cut Moonblast and Grass Knot* Shadow Swampert Closer Mud Shot Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake

Mantine is a solid lead with a massive base Defense stat. Its only two threats are Rock and Electric-type attacks, both of which a Cresselia safe swap can easily handle.

While Swampert in Pokemon GO Battle League has fallen in popularity over time, this team makes excellent use of everyone's favorite mud-boi as a closer. With or without shields, Swampert can wreak havoc in the endgame with its combination of Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon.

3) Poliwrath, Lickitung, and Clodsire

Poliwrath, Lickitung, and Clodsire (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Poliwrath Lead Counter* Scald and Icy Wind Lickitung Switch Lick Body Slam* and Power Whip Clodsire Closer Poison Sting Sludge Bomb and Stone Edge

Poliwrath with Counter is one of the most popular choices to emerge out of the Season 17 GO Battle League changes. With the debuffing power of Icy Wind, this Water and Fighting-type Pocket Monster can challenge even type-negative matchups in the Great League Remix.

If you are put in a spot by a Charmer or a Razor Leaf user, feel free to quickly switch to Lickitung or Clodsire. Both these critters are extremely bulky and handle the endgame really well, especially if they are up shields.

4) Cradily, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge

Cradily, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Cradily Lead Bullet Seed Grass Knot and Rock Slide Poliwrath Switch Counter* Scald and Icy Wind Skeledirge Closer Incinerate Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

Cradily is one of the best Grass-types in the format thanks to its impressive bulk. With how popular Water-types are in the lead, this Grass and Rock-type critter can help you win many leading matchups.

Skeledirge is a good answer to all of Cradily's weaknesses. The buffs to Incinerate and access to Fairy-type coverage make it one of the best starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO Great League Remix. As mentioned before, Poliwrath is superb, irrespective of the position it is played in. That said, if you want it to close out games, make sure to save at least one shield for it.

5) Dragonair, Skarmory, and Whiscash

Dragonair, Skarmory, and Whiscash (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Dragonair Lead Dragon Breath Aqua Tail and Body Slam Skarmory Switch Steel Wing Brave Bird and Sky Attack Whiscash Closer Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Scald

Dragonair or its Shadow Form are excellent lead picks for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix. It has quick-charging Charged Attacks that deal decent chip damage for Dragonair to easily farm down enemies with the Drago Breath.

Skarmory has emerged as one of the best picks in the open Great League and does well in Great League Remix as well. As a closer for this team, there is Wiscash, which can make it to Mud Bombs and Scalds quickly. This exerts much pressure on the opponent, especially if you are lucky enough to get the Attack debuffs from Scald.

All Pocket Monsters banned from Pokemon GO's Great League Remix in Season 17

The following critters cannot participate in the Great League Remix format in GO Battle League's season of Timeless Travels:

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Ninetales

Wigglytuff

Noctowl

Lanturn

Azumarill

Umbreon

Pelipper

Sableye

Medicham

Altaria

Registeel

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galarian Stunfisk

Greninja

Talonflame

Trevenant

This wraps up the best teams for Great League Remix. You can check out what else is happening in Pokemon GO in January 2024.