5 best Great League Remix teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Pokemon GO's Great League Remix is a special format of GO Battle League that will take place between 1 pm PST on January 5, 2024, and 1 pm PST on January 12, 2024. This format excludes the top 20 most-used critters from the open Great League. Other than that, every critter under 1,500 CP is allowed to enter.
This article will highlight the best teams you can use in this special GO Battle League format.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Top Great League Remix teams in Pokemon GO Battle League in Season 17
1) Quagsire, Shadow Dragonite, and Toxapex
Water and Ground-type Pocket Monsters like Quagsire are great options for leads in Pokemon GO Great League Remix since they are only weak to Grass-type attacks. If you are met with a Grass-type attacker, you can switch to Dragonite or Toxapex, both of which resist that elemental type.
At 1,500 CP, Dragonite is a bit frail, but Dragon Breaths from it also hit the opponent much harder. Toxapex is a brilliant closer, especially if you have a shield advantage.
2) Mantine, Cresselia, and Shadow Swampert
Mantine is a solid lead with a massive base Defense stat. Its only two threats are Rock and Electric-type attacks, both of which a Cresselia safe swap can easily handle.
While Swampert in Pokemon GO Battle League has fallen in popularity over time, this team makes excellent use of everyone's favorite mud-boi as a closer. With or without shields, Swampert can wreak havoc in the endgame with its combination of Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon.
3) Poliwrath, Lickitung, and Clodsire
Poliwrath with Counter is one of the most popular choices to emerge out of the Season 17 GO Battle League changes. With the debuffing power of Icy Wind, this Water and Fighting-type Pocket Monster can challenge even type-negative matchups in the Great League Remix.
If you are put in a spot by a Charmer or a Razor Leaf user, feel free to quickly switch to Lickitung or Clodsire. Both these critters are extremely bulky and handle the endgame really well, especially if they are up shields.
4) Cradily, Poliwrath, and Skeledirge
Cradily is one of the best Grass-types in the format thanks to its impressive bulk. With how popular Water-types are in the lead, this Grass and Rock-type critter can help you win many leading matchups.
Skeledirge is a good answer to all of Cradily's weaknesses. The buffs to Incinerate and access to Fairy-type coverage make it one of the best starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO Great League Remix. As mentioned before, Poliwrath is superb, irrespective of the position it is played in. That said, if you want it to close out games, make sure to save at least one shield for it.
5) Dragonair, Skarmory, and Whiscash
Dragonair or its Shadow Form are excellent lead picks for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix. It has quick-charging Charged Attacks that deal decent chip damage for Dragonair to easily farm down enemies with the Drago Breath.
Skarmory has emerged as one of the best picks in the open Great League and does well in Great League Remix as well. As a closer for this team, there is Wiscash, which can make it to Mud Bombs and Scalds quickly. This exerts much pressure on the opponent, especially if you are lucky enough to get the Attack debuffs from Scald.
All Pocket Monsters banned from Pokemon GO's Great League Remix in Season 17
The following critters cannot participate in the Great League Remix format in GO Battle League's season of Timeless Travels:
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Ninetales
- Wigglytuff
- Noctowl
- Lanturn
- Azumarill
- Umbreon
- Pelipper
- Sableye
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Registeel
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Bastiodon
- Toxicroak
- Scrafty
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Greninja
- Talonflame
- Trevenant
This wraps up the best teams for Great League Remix.