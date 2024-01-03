Pokemon GO - Best Great League Remix team choices for Season 17

In Pokemon GO's Season of Timeless Travels, Great League Remix will kick off on January 5, 2024, at 1 pm PST and last till 1 pm PST on January 12, 2024. This special cup in the GO Battle League bans the twenty most used Pocket Monsters in Great League's meta. Besides that, all other creatures under 1,500 CP are eligible to participate.
This article will outline the Pocket Monsters banned from Great League Remix in Season 17 as well as the best leads, switches, and closers to help you build the best teams.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
All Pocket Monsters ineligible for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix in Season 17
The following critters cannot compete in the Great League Remix format in GO Battle League's current season:
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Ninetales
- Wigglytuff
- Noctowl
- Lanturn
- Azumarill
- Umbreon
- Pelipper
- Sableye
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Registeel
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Bastiodon
- Toxicroak
- Scrafty
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Greninja
- Talonflame
- Trevenant
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix
1) Gligar or Shadow Gligar
Base stats
- Attack: 143
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/12
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig
2) Mantine
Base stats
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 226
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Ice Beam
3) Mandibuzz
Base stats
- Attack: 129
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Aerial Ace
Honorable mentions
- Skarmory: Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack
- Shadow Swampert: Mus Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake
- Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam
- Guzzlord: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Crunch
- Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix
1) Vigoroth
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 190
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Body Slam
2) Dubwool
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 198
- Stamina: 176
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback
3) Walrein or Shadow Walrein
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 176
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
- Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake
Honorable mentions
- Regular or Shadow Gligar: Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace
- Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze
- Shadow Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball
- Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse
- Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix
1) Skarmory
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 226
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/8/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sky Attack
2) Carbink
Base stats
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 285
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/8/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast
3) Shadow Excadrill
Base stats
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 129
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Drill Run
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge
- Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast
- Frosslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball
- Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird
- Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace
