Pokemon GO - Best Great League Remix team choices for Season 17

In Pokemon GO's Season of Timeless Travels, Great League Remix will kick off on January 5, 2024, at 1 pm PST and last till 1 pm PST on January 12, 2024. This special cup in the GO Battle League bans the twenty most used Pocket Monsters in Great League's meta. Besides that, all other creatures under 1,500 CP are eligible to participate.

This article will outline the Pocket Monsters banned from Great League Remix in Season 17 as well as the best leads, switches, and closers to help you build the best teams.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

All Pocket Monsters ineligible for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix in Season 17

The following critters cannot compete in the Great League Remix format in GO Battle League's current season:

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Ninetales

Wigglytuff

Noctowl

Lanturn

Azumarill

Umbreon

Pelipper

Sableye

Medicham

Altaria

Registeel

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galarian Stunfisk

Greninja

Talonflame

Trevenant

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix

1) Gligar or Shadow Gligar

Base stats

Attack : 143

: 143 Defense : 184

: 184 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/12

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

2) Mantine

Base stats

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 226

: 226 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Ice Beam

3) Mandibuzz

Base stats

Attack : 129

: 129 Defense : 205

: 205 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Aerial Ace

Honorable mentions

Skarmory: Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Steel Wing + Brave Bird and Sky Attack Shadow Swampert: Mus Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Mus Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake Vigoroth: Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam

Counter + Rock Slide and Body Slam Guzzlord: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Crunch

Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Crunch Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix

1) Vigoroth

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Body Slam

2) Dubwool

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback

3) Walrein or Shadow Walrein

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 176

: 176 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow*

Powder Snow* Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake

Honorable mentions

Regular or Shadow Gligar: Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace

Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze

Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze Shadow Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix

1) Skarmory

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 226

: 226 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/8/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sky Attack

2) Carbink

Base stats

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/8/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

3) Shadow Excadrill

Base stats

Attack : 255

: 255 Defense : 129

: 129 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Drill Run

Honorable mentions

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast

Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast Frosslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball

Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird

Wing Attack* + Feather Dance and Brave Bird Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace

