Pokemon GO Shared Skies GBL move updates revealed

Pokemon GO Shared Skies GO Battle League move updates and attack availabilities have been revealed during the ongoing 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships. PvP aficionados will surely want to know how far these changes will impact their best picks and teams.

While Niantic is yet to confirm the upcoming season's name or theme, the latest information from the tournament has revealed that the next Pokemon GO season will be called Shared Skies. Keeping with the usual schedule, it should begin on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO Shared Skies GBL move changes and updates

The Shared Skies GO Battle League updates were shared by the hosts on Day 1 of the 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships as a treat for Pokemon GO trainers. You can find the same from 24:46 in the YouTube livestream.

Shared Skies move changes (Image via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel)

The following changes to Pokemon moves will come online on Monday, June 3, at 10 am PDT:

Scald : Chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's Attack is decreased

: Chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's Attack is decreased Spark : Trainer Battles power decreased from 6 to 5

: Trainer Battles power decreased from 6 to 5 Seed Bomb : Trainer Battles power increased from 60 to 65

: Trainer Battles power increased from 60 to 65 Swift: Trainer Battles power decreased from 60 to 55

Shared Skies GBL attack availabilities (Image via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel)

The following moves will become available for the specified Pokemon:

Typhlosion : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Riolu : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Lucario : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Scraggy : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Scrafty : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Chesnaught : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Pawmo : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Pawmot : Charged Attack Thunder Punch

: Charged Attack Thunder Punch Lokix : Fast Attack Counter

: Fast Attack Counter Cetoddle : Fast Attack Powder Snow

: Fast Attack Powder Snow Cetitan : Fast Attack Powder Snow

: Fast Attack Powder Snow Naganadel : Charged Attack Dragon Claw

: Charged Attack Dragon Claw Clefairy : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Clefable : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Jigglypuff : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Wigglytuff : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Cleffa : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Igglybuff : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Teddiursa : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Ursaring : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Ursaluna : Charged Attack Swift

: Charged Attack Swift Fearow : Charged Attack Fly

: Charged Attack Fly Salamence : Charged Attack Fly

: Charged Attack Fly Swoobat : Charged Attack Fly

: Charged Attack Fly Swanna: Charged Attack Fly

GO Battle League is an integral part of the Pokemon GO experience. PvP remains a steadfast mechanic with the meta changing over time due to seasonal updates and new pocket monster debuts. We will update our Great League, Ultra League, and Master League picks once the changes roll in.