Shared Skies: Next Pokemon GO season name revealed

Season of Shared Skies: This is what the upcoming unannounced Pokemon GO season will be called. While Niantic has made no announcement yet about June 2024 content roadmap or details regarding the new season, the latest information arrived at the 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships.

For context, the current Season of World of Wonders began on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.

With only a handful of days left, we expect the developers to start teasing and revealing more information soon. Meanwhile, Niantic has already revealed the upcoming season's Community Day schedule.

Update May 27, 2024: Niantic announced Pokemon GO Shared Skies with a short clip on X.

Pokemon GO Season of Shared Skies arrives next

GO Battle League: Shared Skies updates (Image via YouTube/@pokemon)

The Season of Shared Skies name was revealed during Day 1 of the 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships. The hosts discuss the GO Battle League move seasonal updates that are due to arrive as a treat for the players. You can check the same at the 24:46 mark of the YouTube livestream.

Reported Season of Shared Skies logo (Image via X/@pogo_central)

Furthermore, various social media channels, including @JreSeawolf and @pogo_central on X, have shared the reported logo for Season of Shared Skies. While the picture shows a variety of colors, nothing concrete can be made out from it.

Given the title, we anticipate an added focus on Flying-type Pokemon. For anything else, we will have to wait till the devs officially announce the new season and reveal the details around it. Based on the usual schedule, Season of Shared Skies will run from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.