Pokemon GO announces Shared Skies with teaser, schedule revealed

Pokemon GO Shared Skies is due to start on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time, as Season of World of Wonders comes to an end. Niantic has revealed the same with a short teaser featuring a variety of pocket monsters. While information regarding seasonal theme and updates are still absent, we expect to hear more in the next couple of days.

The name reveal of the next season, Pokemon GO Shared Skies, initially happened on Day 1 of 2024 Pokemon Los Angeles Regional Championships. The hosts shared the next season's GBL updates as a treat for vieweres. Almost a day later, Niantic shared the short clip on X.

Pokemon GO Shared Skies teaser features Mega Rayquaza, Ultra Beasts, and more

Pokemon GO Shared Skies runs from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10 am local time. The next season's Community Day dates were revealed earlier in May 2024.

Wormholes appearing in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The teaser begins with an overview of multiple wormholes appearing in the sky, with Ultra Beasts roaming about. There's a curious purple haze all about the land, although whether this is merely a stylistic choice or has a larger payoff is still not clear.

Mega Rayquaza appears soon in a green flash and soars about. The clip ends with the confirmation of the season name and the schedule.

All Pokemon that appear in the video are as follows:

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Kartana

Lunala

Nihilego

Poipole

Guzzlord

Xurkitree

Naganadel

Mega Rayquaza

Ultra Beasts appear (Image via Niantic)

The abundance of Ultra Beasts in the teaser suggests that Niantic may continue emphasizing on these unique beasts after Season of World of Wonders already saw the debuts of four of them in-game. Pokemon GO will also soon see the introduction of fusions, as GO Fest 2024 plays host to Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.