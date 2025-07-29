  • home icon
  Adventure Week 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Adventure Week 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 07:39 GMT
Adventure Week 2025 Field Research and Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Adventure Week 2025 Field Research and Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)

Adventure Week 2025 has event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. While the Field Research tasks are free to participate in, there are both free and paid Timed Research sets.

Adventure Week 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 29, at 10 am local time to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Toedscool, Toedscruel, and Shiny Wiglett. Trainers can also pick up the event-exclusive Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box for US$1.99 for an event ticket and three bonus Max Potions.

How to complete Adventure Week 2025 Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards:

  • Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Staryu encounter [shiny variant possible], Trubbish encounter [shiny variant possible], or Foongus encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy
  • Explore 1 km - 500x Stardust
  • Explore 3 km - Staryu encounter [shiny variant possible], Trubbish encounter [shiny variant possible], or Foongus encounter [shiny variant possible]
How to complete Adventure Week 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Free

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Explore 1 km - Drillbur encounter
  • Explore 2 km - Elgyem encounter
  • Explore 3 km - Smoliv encounter
  • Explore 4 km - Sandygast encounter
  • Explore 5 km - 15x Ultra Ball
  • Use an Incense - 4x Rare Candy
  • Rewards: 1x Incense, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XP

Paid (US$1.99)

The tasks and rewards:

  • Use an Incense - Fidough encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 2x Incense
  • Catch 2- Pokemon - Rufflet encounter
  • Earn 2500 XP - 4x Rare Candy
  • Earn 5000 XP - Sandygast encounter
  • Explore 1 km - 1x Incubator
  • Explore 2 km - Beldum encounter
  • Rewards: Trubbish encounter, 3x Lucky Egg, 1500x Stardust
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

