Adventure Week 2025 Field Research and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Adventure Week 2025 has event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. While the Field Research tasks are free to participate in, there are both free and paid Timed Research sets. Adventure Week 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 29, at 10 am local time to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Toedscool, Toedscruel, and Shiny Wiglett. Trainers can also pick up the event-exclusive Adventure Week Ultra Ticket Box for US$1.99 for an event ticket and three bonus Max Potions.How to complete Adventure Week 2025 Field Research in Pokemon GO? The tasks and rewards:Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Staryu encounter [shiny variant possible], Trubbish encounter [shiny variant possible], or Foongus encounter [shiny variant possible]Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - 1x Rare CandyExplore 1 km - 500x StardustExplore 3 km - Staryu encounter [shiny variant possible], Trubbish encounter [shiny variant possible], or Foongus encounter [shiny variant possible]How to complete Adventure Week 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO?FreeThe tasks and rewards are:Explore 1 km - Drillbur encounterExplore 2 km - Elgyem encounterExplore 3 km - Smoliv encounterExplore 4 km - Sandygast encounterExplore 5 km - 15x Ultra BallUse an Incense - 4x Rare CandyRewards: 1x Incense, 5000x Stardust, 5000 XPPaid (US$1.99)The tasks and rewards:Use an Incense - Fidough encounterCatch 10 Pokemon - 2x IncenseCatch 2- Pokemon - Rufflet encounterEarn 2500 XP - 4x Rare CandyEarn 5000 XP - Sandygast encounterExplore 1 km - 1x IncubatorExplore 2 km - Beldum encounterRewards: Trubbish encounter, 3x Lucky Egg, 1500x Stardust