Best ways to get Potions in Pokemon GO

Potions are medical consumables that help restore Pocket Monsters’ Health Points (HP) in Pokemon GO. The item functions like a Revive when a Pokemon is injured but cannot bring a fainted creature back to consciousness. Since it's uncertain how much HP gets chipped away in the fight, players should stock up on various Potions.

There are four of them: Regular, Super, Hyper, and Max Potions. Each has different usage and heals a certain percentage of lost HP, except the latter, which restores full HP.

Beginners have access to Potions, while those above Level 25 start to get Max Potions. The game allows trainers to obtain these resources based on their level. So, the best thing to do is reach Level 25 as soon as possible to get various healing items. With that said, this article will tell you how to farm Potions in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Special Research Tasks, Rocket Rewards, and three other ways to farm Potions in Pokemon GO

1) Leveling up

Level up your ID (Image via Niantic)

The simplest way to obtain Potions is to level up players' Pokemon GO accounts. Comparatively speaking, those at the starting levels will get multiple Regular Potions. Niantic provides plenty of this resource to beginners so that they get familiar with its effects and allocation.

Players must level up higher to get different kinds of Pokemon GO Potion. Until they reach Level 10, they are rewarded with Regular Potions. From Level 10 to 14, they obtain Super Potions. Similarly, players from 15 to 24 get Hyper Potions. Once trainers reach Level 25, they start to farm Max Potions.

Thus, leveling up is the best way to obtain the healing resources, but they would need to gather more Experience Points (XP) to level up their ID.

2) Opening Gifts

Open Gifts/Mateo (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players can open Gifts to have a chance to obtain Potions. There are various resources they can get from receiving Gifts, such as Berries, Poke Balls, Eggs, and Potions. Although, when opening Gifts, there's no guarantee of finding this medical item. Trainers would need to open as many as possible to get the resource. Thus, the best way to acquire it would be by adding many GO friends.

Players can add up to 400 friends to their Pokemon GO Friend List. Doing so will allow them to revive at least 20 Gifts per day. The important thing to note is that even if they have a ton of friends, they can’t open many Gifts on the same day because Niantic has set a Gift limitation of 20.

The mobile title recently introduced a new character named Mateo, who likes exchanging Gifts and Postcards. He appears once a day at the endpoint of the Route. Make sure to interact with him on a daily basis to get Gifts.

3) Spinning PokeStop and Gyms

Spin Photodisc (Image via Niantic)

Spinning the PokeStops and Gyms is another way to get Potions in Pokemon GO. The number of Photodisc that players can spin depends on their geographical area. If they live in a rural place, the possibility of finding multiple PokeStops or Gyms is small. However, big cities like Tokyo have many PokeStops, offering trainers a higher chance of obtaining medical resources.

Although spins don’t guarantee a Potion, trainers can boost their luck by visiting as many PokeStops and Gyms. Even if they don’t find the desired item in one go, they might find other resources like Poke Balls and Pokemon Eggs.

If the location only has one PokeStop, then they can spin the Photodisc and wait until the PokeStop's icon color changes from purple to blue to spin again. They can repeat the same process till they find Potions.

4) GO Rocket Rewards

Defeat Team GO Rocket (Image via Niantic)

The main objective of the criminal gang, Team GO Rocket, in Pokemon GO, is to take over PokeStops and challenge trainers worldwide. They want to prove themselves as the best trainers alive. However, players can face these associates (Grunts) and have a chance to get Stardust and Shadow Pokemon.

Grunts are the weakest members, and they don’t provide Potions. Nonetheless, they give trainers Mysterious Components upon beating them. Collecting six of them helps craft Rocket Radar. The Radar allows trainers to find the location of the Leaders. Once they defeat them all, they can meet the Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni, and collect items such as Revives and Potions.

5) Completing Special Research Tasks

Research Tasks provide Potions (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players can get numerous in-game rewards by completing special research quests, including Potions. However, only some tasks offer this resource. For example, A Mythical Discovery features the elusive Mew, but completing the task gives a Mew encounter and several other items, excluding Potions.

Conversely, A to Zygarde quest provides Zygarde encounters as well as regular Potions, Super Potions, Golden Razz Berry, and more. Players can also complete the Team GO Rocket quest to get Potions.

Those who want to spend Pokecoins can get 10 Max Potions for 200 game currency. Unfortunately, the in-game store doesn't provide other healing items except that.